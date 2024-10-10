NFL GM on Broncos QB Bo Nix: 'Accuracy Worries You a Bit'
Despite coming off a three-touchdown performance amid his third straight win, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix remains very much imperfect in the eyes of an NFL general manager.
Speaking anonymously to ESPN, the "opposing" GM expressed concern about Nix's accuracy — or lack thereof — particularly on long pass attempts.
"[Nix] does a lot of things how Sean wants them done and he's shown some toughness," the exec told Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold this week. "The accuracy worries you a bit because he's not pushing the ball downfield much and still the accuracy isn't always there ... but the rookies who play at that position have to be ready to fight through it because there will be plenty of things to fight through."
The most accurate signal-caller in college football history, Nix currently ranks 25th in completion percentage (61.8%) and 17th in deep pass percentage (9.7%), according to Next Gen Stats. The Oregon product has thrown for 866 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions across his first five starts.
Nix is coming off arguably his best effort as a pro, a 34-18 rout of the Raiders in which he season-highs in completion percentage (70.4%), yards per attempt (7.6), passing TDs (2), and QB rating (117.2). His stat line would've looked even better had wide receiver Troy Franklin not dropped a perfectly-placed 60-yard scoring bomb.
"I think consistency is the key," Nix said Wednesday. "I’ve been able to make strides just in five weeks, but [I] have to continue to find those areas of improvement each game. You’re always going to look back and want a few back. [You are going to] make some mistakes in games and wish you could do it different. That’s why you play again and again. Just being consistent is the main thing, and continuing to not turn the ball over and put your team in a good spot.”
The outing against Las Vegas was night-and-day to that of the week prior, a 10-9 victory over the Jets where Nix completed just 48.0% of his passes for 60 yards. Largely due to inclement weather, he misfired on several attempts and had others slip out of his hand.
That game might be the impetus for the GM's pointed critique. But even Nix's own play-caller wasn't pushing any panic buttons.
“He’s very accurate," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Nix after beating New York. "So if someone is getting covered and it's low and away, it's a good ball and not a strike versus a good hitter. He's real sharp with his location. I would say it's something that's been pretty consistent long before he arrived here. He's doing a good job getting through his progressions where he's going. I like what I've seen.”
And still isn't.
“He played well," Payton said Monday of the Week 5 conquest. "He used his feet, went through his progressions, threw the ball well, got it down the field, took the underneath throws. He handled the two-minute again. That's happened a number of times now, where we've been able to get some points at the end of the half. He had good command of what we were doing, and I was pleased.”
