Broncos QB Bo Nix Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix met extremely rarified air Thursday when he was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.
Only two players in franchise history have ever taken home the award: legendary running backs Mike Anderson in 2000 and Clinton Portis in 2002.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The reigning No. 12 overall pick, Nix has been masterful over the past four weeks, tallying 1,019 yards from scrimmage, nine total touchdowns, and one interception — good for a 102.7 rating — while leading Denver to a 3-1 mark.
In Sunday's 28-14 victory over Carolina, Nix became the first Broncos QB to post three passing TDs, one rushing score, and no INTs in a single game.
“It is more satisfying to win," he said after the contest. "So whatever that means from a quarterback. I would go out there and throw for zero yards, hand it off every time, win the game and I will be the happiest guy in the locker room. That is not being complacent. That is having perspective that this is a tough league. It is not always easy to go out there and throw for a lot of yards. It is also not easy to go out there and run for a lot of yards. You just have to find a way to get yards. In our case today, we ultimately had success, were able to get points early and hold on there at the end. We are going to have to continue to find ways to do that, and I am willing to do whatever.”
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!