Report: Broncos to Hire Ex-Bills Assistant as New WRs Coach

The Denver Broncos are expected to name former Buffalo Bills assistant Ronald Curry as their new wide receivers coach, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported Wednesday.

The hire has yet to be announced by the team.

Curry, 47 (in May), was a former NFL receiver — a 2002 seventh-round pick — who tallied 193 career receptions for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns with the then-Oakland Raiders. He retired in 2009 and transitioned to coaching.

Curry began as head coach of a North Carolina high school program before landing an offensive assistant role with the San Francisco 49ers. From there, he spent eight years in New Orleans, working under now-Broncos HC Sean Payton in various capacities: assistant, receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and passing game coordinator.

He joined the Bills as QBs coach in 2024 to work with franchise cornerstone Josh Allen (who won league MVP that season) and recently interviewed for Denver's offensive coordinator position, which was awarded to Davis Webb.

Curry will replace former Broncos WRs coach Keary Colbert, who was fired after the club's loss to New England in the AFC Championship — a game rife with unignorable mistakes.

"Yes, there were too many [drops] even down the stretch. ... I think that there's a proper way to catch a football, and most of the time, it's with your thumbs together, not the other way around," Payton explained in his end-of-season press conference. "The other way around, I'm serious, only exists when the ball is below your belly button. Even the deep balls should be caught with your thumbs together. So we have to be better at that.”

Bills quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry talks with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky following practice on day seven. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Potential Impact of Hire

It's almost meaningless to speculate on how Curry will fare overseeing the Broncos' WR room, because that room could look much different in just a few weeks' time when NFL free agency kicks off.

Denver is expected to be opportunistic in seeking upgrades on or complements to the likes of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin — via signing or trade — to improve QB Bo Nix's supporting cast.

Though it'd be a lower-level move, perhaps the Broncos sniff around veteran wideout Brandin Cooks, who spent three seasons under Payton in New Orleans and the 2025 campaign under Curry in Buffalo. Cooks is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month.