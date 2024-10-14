Bo Nix Reveals More to the Oregon Connection on Troy Franklin's TD
The Denver Broncos' 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was ugly at times, but there were a few silver linings. One of them was seeing Broncos rookie wideout Troy Franklin catch his first-ever NFL touchdown pass.
And, of course, Franklin's first career touchdown came from his college-turned-pro quarterback Bo Nix. After the game, Nix talked about Franklin's meaningful score amid the disappointment of a bitter divisional loss.
“It was huge. I knew he was going to do it eventually," Nix said of Franklin. "[I] expected it. He expected it as well. He ran a great route. We actually had a conversion on that play. He ran the right route, had great field vision, saw the opening, got behind there on the baseline."
It was a play that the Broncos had been practicing with an eye toward the Chargers. On this iteration when the chips were down, quarterback and receiver worked together to punch it in.
"We’ve been practicing that play this week, and he was there for me. He got open and he made the catch," Nix continued on Franklin. "I thought that was perfect. [I’m] really excited about that. That was a great connection."
Adding to the Oregon connection, as it were, was the fact that it was Alex Forsyth snapping the ball to Nix, who then threw it to Franklin for a Broncos touchdown. That's how Nix's thought process went. Kind of cool.
"I thought it was unique [that] we had an Oregon player snap it, an Oregon player throw it and an Oregon player catch it," Nix said. "I don’t know if that’s ever happened in the NFL. It probably has as long as the NFL has been going. I think it’s pretty cool.”
There's a youth movement in Denver. It was great to see two rookies involved so heavily in the passing game.
Devaughn Vele led the team with four receptions for 78 yards while Franklin hauled in two for 31 yards and that score. Broncos head coach Sean Payton plans to continue emphasizing youth in the offensive game plan moving forward.
“We have to see these guys. We are a young team," Payton said post-game. "I want to see this runner as well. I want to see [RB Audric] Estime. We are going to see Vele and we are going to see Franklin. We are not waiting to redshirt these guys. We will continue to see each week their involvement in the plan and how they fit. That is how you get confidence and get experience.”
The Broncos will need a short memory and a quick refocusing, as it's a short-week turnaround. The Broncos travel to take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night in Payton's homecoming to the Bayou.
It'll be loud and emotions will be running high. The Broncos will need their young offensive core to answer the bell.
