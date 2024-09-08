Broncos QB Bo Nix Talks Being First Rookie Captain Since 1967
After an outstanding training camp and expectation-breaking preseason, Bo Nix is not only the Denver Broncos starting quarterback but also a team captain as a rookie. The Broncos’ locker room chose six captains: Nix, Courtland Sutton, Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain ll, Alex Singleton, and Wil Lutz.
All the talk the offseason about Nix’s maturity and leadership wasn’t just smoke but rather a raging inferno. A few days before his first career start, Nix explained what it means to receive such an honor from his teammates after being named captain.
“It’s an honor. It’s a privilege," Nix said on Wednesday. "I’m excited to be with this group and [I’m] excited to be a captain. I don’t take it lightly. I know it’s a big deal. It hasn’t happened often, but I’m not going to take it for granted. I have to come into work every single day and just prove that you can be a captain. I’m excited to work with these other guys, and I think it’s good that we can get out there and set the tone. It’s always good to be a captain.”
Nix is grateful for the confidence the entire organization has in him and understands the importance of the captain designation. Being named captain is a great start, and he makes it clear that he’ll continue to work hard to prove that the team made the right choice.
It’s almost unheard of for the Broncos to name a rookie as a captain, with the last one being Floyd Little all the way back in 1967. Floyd, aka 'The Franchise,' went on to become a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer. The historical gravity of it isn't lost on Nix.
“It’s a huge honor and a privilege," Nix said. "I understand that it’s been a long time, and I’m just very thankful. Very thankful for the guys to trust me in this opportunity. I think that’s a huge statement for our team. I think it says a lot [about] where we are. We’re excited to get going and excited for the future. Definitely, it’s going to be one of those things that becomes more and more real as time goes on. It’s a huge honor and a lot of privilege, but it brings a lot of responsibility, too.”
Nix’s “we, not me” mentality shines radiantly in this statement. It’s an enormous honor to be just the second Broncos rookie captain in the last 57 years, and he understands the responsibility and the weight he must carry already in his first season.
Nix never makes it about himself, knowing that it takes a team to win in the NFL, not individuals. With less than a week until the Broncos face the Seattle Seahawks, everything is coming together for Nix, and it’s only a matter of days until he gets to show fans what he's got.
