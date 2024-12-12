Bo Nix Dishes on How His Leadership is Viewed in Broncos Locker Room
The Denver Broncos' 2023 leadership mantle fell on quarterback Russell Wilson to carry the torch in his infamously polarizing fashion. Quite frequently, Broncos head coach Sean Payton looked like he was trying his best to blow that flame out.
Winning doesn't happen by sheer accident; it requires core leadership to deliver when the chips are down. Of course, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix hasn't shirked any such burden of responsibility; he has stepped up to take command even though he's a rookie.
Nix might be a rookie, but he understands that's not necessarily how his teammates view him as the triggerman of Payton's offense.
"My role right now is simply I have to go out there and perform on Sundays so that so that I can help these guys win games and keep these guys going," Nix said on Wednesday. "That's my job as a quarterback for them right now. You have to honestly take the rookie out of it—it doesn't matter. They're looking at you like a starting quarterback in the league, so I just have to treat it that way."
Even when Nix and Payton crossed swords on the sideline in Week 5 with a difference of opinions, it was clear that both men were working toward the same objective. That was a public altercation, mild though it was, captured by television broadcast cameras and meme'd into oblivion across social media.
Nix's teammates surely took notice. Even still, outside of specific situations that call on the quarterback, regardless of experience, to sound off, he understands that, as a rookie, he still has his traditional place within the greater team tapestry.
"Right now, being young, I can't really talk a whole lot," Nix said. "There's not much I can say. I haven't really proven anything, so I just have to go out there and work. They want to see the work, and they want to see how hard I'm preparing and what I'm doing off the field."
As the weeks have rolled past, Nix has continued to grow into the role of a high-profile NFL quarterback, but Payton has allowed it all to play out as organically as possible.
"I think it comes organically," Payton said of Nix's leadership propensity on Wednesday. "First, I think oftentimes it comes with the position, but then I'd say within their own personality, guys are comfortable in that role. Some more by demonstration, others... I think for him it's probably been a process, especially as a rookie. Being named captain, I think it comes with success and then the work. I think he does a really good job in that role, and I think he's comfortable in that role."
A glimpse into the Broncos locker room reveals the players gravitating toward Nix as a person. He had loads of college experience coming in, and he developed a knack for not pushing too hard, both on and off the field, when building the dynamics within a team structure.
That was evidenced by what veteran wideout Courtland Sutton said on Wednesday, particularly about how Nix has successfully leaned on many different veteran sources as he's rounded into a composed locker-room figure.
"He's willing to listen. He's willing to learn from older guys and guys that have been around," Sutton said of Nix. "Figuring out ways to find his niche and how he wants to lead. The way that he prepares, he almost gives off a vibe of... I can show you, but then I can tell you in the sense of he might not be the 'rah-rah' loud guy, but he knows how to get guys going in his own way. Speaking for myself and just how it seems around the locker room, guys are gravitating to it."
Nix has displayed a quiet self-assurance already, and that's grown from stacking some often outstanding individual performances. Undoubtedly, it would be a vastly different story if he had struggled instead of thrived.
It's a classic case of leading by example. Next, Nix and the 8-5 Broncos emerge from their bye to host the 6-7 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. When it comes to leadership, people are more inclined to close ranks around a guy when the wins keep stacking up.
