Breaking Down the Broncos' Extension Priorities for 2025
I’ve highlighted multiple Denver Broncos players in the final year of their contracts in recent weeks. While it’s likely the Broncos will retain some of these players, they won’t retain all of them.
The question, then, is who to re-sign and how soon to do it.
It’s easy to say that the Broncos should hurry up and get deals done before other teams extend their players for more money. However, the Broncos showed last year that, while they were willing to compensate players well, they didn’t go out of their way to reset the market for all of them.
The Broncos did reset the market with Patrick Surtain II, but he is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL. The Broncos paid Quinn Meinerz near the top of the offensive guard market but didn’t reset it. The B paid Garett Bolles well without having to reset the left tackle market, and got rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper a raise that still kept him about where he is worth.
Based on the Broncos’ past practices with extending players, fans shouldn’t get too worked up about the team having to spend too much. However, there are still good reasons to get a couple of players extended before the season, while they can take a little more time with others.
Let’s consider the players we’ve discussed and when it makes sense to get an extension done, assuming the Broncos want to keep the players beyond the 2025 season.
Zach Allen: Extend before the season starts.
As I’ve discussed previously, Allen is likely to be near the top of the market for interior defenders, but shouldn’t reset the market. It wouldn’t surprise if Allen is considered the biggest priority for the Broncos to keep, given his contributions to the team.
The main reason for extending him before the season, though, is that the Broncos can structure a contract so that the bulk of his fully guaranteed money comes in 2025 and 2026. That will include a signing bonus that would ensure Allen additional money beyond what he is due in 2025.
By keeping the bulk of full guarantees in the first two years, the Broncos would have an extension that makes it easier to move on from Allen in 2027 or later if his play declines. It also gives them an out at a time when recently drafted players such as Bo Nix will be eligible for an extension.
Courtland Sutton: Extend before the season starts.
Sutton will be 30 years old this season, so it’s not a given that he will be extended. However, if the Broncos are confident that he will have plenty left in the tank for this season and 2026, they need to get a deal done before the season.
As with Allen, an extension for Sutton allows the Broncos to structure the deal so that his fully guaranteed money is paid out, for the most part, over this and next season. Again, he’d get a signing bonus that would give him more money beyond what he’s already due this season.
And by doing that, the Broncos have a way to get out of the deal if needed in 2027 or later, which allows them to accommodate deals for younger players.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nik Bonitto: Extend during the season.
Bonitto is coming off his best season as a pro, but still has areas in his game that need improvement. With him, it makes more sense to wait until the season is underway to see what progress he makes.
It’s easy to think that Bonitto must be paid now, particularly with other edge rushers up for extensions. However, he isn’t an elite pass rusher, even if he is coming off a double-digit sack season.
And in Bonitto’s case, he’s a younger player so, if he shows more improvement in 2025, it will be fine to structure a deal that ensures his spot on the roster into 2027. It also gives the Broncos more time to negotiate and determine if Bonitto is fine with a deal that pays him well but fits his level of play.
Luke Wattenberg: Wait until after the season.
Wattenberg isn’t a priority to extend at this time. While keeping him would be ideal to ensure continuity on the offensive line, the fact is he hasn’t played at a level that demands he get an extension now. The center market does have some players who are compensated well, but the majority of the time, centers come at a more reasonable cost.
And with Wattenberg, it makes more sense to see how he plays in 2025 before extending him. If he doesn’t improve or his asking price gets too high, the Broncos shouldn’t have trouble finding a replacement.
John Franklin-Myers: Consider incentives but not an extension.
Franklin-Myers had a quality season in 2024 and has hinted that he would like to get a new deal. However, Allen is a bigger priority and, if Bonitto takes another step, he’ll take priority as well.
The Broncos might be able to do a renegotiation of Franklin-Myers’ final year, similar to what they did with Sutton last year. The team could add incentives for JFM, some of which would be easy to reach and others that wouldn’t be as easy but could be earned if he plays at a high level.
That would allow the Broncos to give him a little more money but not commit themselves to him beyond 2025. And as far as 2026 goes, it’s probably for the best to let him depart.
Other players: Not until after the season.
For anyone else with an expiring deal (of which there are many), there’s no reason to extend them now. In some cases, these players could be in danger of being cut after training camp.
For those who do make the roster, the Broncos shouldn’t rule out bringing players back on low-cost deals. However, those players should be allowed to test the market first.
Recommended Articles
Given how the Broncos have addressed roster needs in free agency and the draft, they don’t have to worry about extending players such as linebacker Alex Singleton, tight end Adam Trautman, and safety P.J. Locke. The Broncos should trust their process and give those free agents and draft picks the chance to prove themselves.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!