7 Unheralded Broncos Entering a Contract Year in 2025
We've previously analyzed five Denver Broncos starters entering the final year of their contract. While it remains to be seen whether any of them will be extended, it wouldn't be a surprise to see at least one of the five we've discussed get an extension before the season starts.
But the likes of defensive lineman Zach Allen, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and center Luke Wattenberg aren't the only players entering the final year of their deals. There are seven other Broncos who've been on multi-year deals facing an expiring contract after this season.
Let's examine those seven players and determine what the future may hold for them after 2025 — or if the Broncos might even move on before the 2025 season even begins.
Alex Singleton | LB
Singleton originally joined the Broncos on a one-year deal in 2022, then played well and earned a three-year extension. He continued to play well in 2023, but then got injured early in the 2024 season.
Singleton is set to make $6 million this season, and while it's likely he'll stick around this year, 2026 is another question. The Broncos added Dre Greenlaw in free agency and are hoping that the likes of Drew Sanders or Levelle Bailey can step up and become a part of the linebacker rotation.
If things work out well for the rest of the linebacker group, it wouldn't surprise if the Broncos allow Singleton to leave in free agency in 2026.
Adam Trautman | TE
Trautman signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in 2023, then came back on a two-year deal in 2024. He's been a decent player but not somebody who can be the top option on the tight end depth chart.
The Broncos signed Evan Engram in free agency, and he's expected to be the starter. Trautman is due $3M in 2025 and would be fine to keep as depth behind Engram.
However, the Broncos drafted Caleb Lohner and will spend time developing him, plus Nate Adkins was fine as depth last year and might challenge Trautman for a roster spot. It remains to be seen whether Trautman makes the final cut, but if he does, 2025 may be his last season with the Broncos.
P.J. Locke | S
Locke showed signs of being a potential starter late in the 2023 season and the Broncos brought him back on a two-year deal. While he did good things in 2024, he got exposed down the stretch.
That was likely the reason the Broncos pursued Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. The Broncos also have several players who could fill out the depth chart at safety, such as Devon Key, who fared well as the No. 3 safety last season.
Locke is due $4.25M in 2025, and if other safeties on the roster show they can provide quality depth, he could be cut before the start of the season. If Locke does make the roster, though, and Hufanga stays healthy, the Broncos will likely allow Locke to depart in free agency in 2026.
Malcolm Roach | DL
Roach was signed in free agency in 2024 to provide depth on the defensive line. He delivered as expected, giving the Broncos a quality player in the rotation.
Given his play in 2024, Roach is a good bet to make the final roster, particularly as he's due just $2.75M this season. The question, though, is whether he comes back in 2026 when his deal expires.
It will be interesting to see what happens here. Roach is exactly the type of player you want for depth, but that means paying him as a depth player.
Could Roach want to seek a higher payday elsewhere and the chance to start? Only time will tell.
Wil Lutz | K
The Broncos acquired Lutz in a trade before the start of the 2023 season, and he proved to be a reliable kicker. He almost left in free agency in 2024, but after reportedly agreeing to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he changed his mind and re-signed with the Broncos on a two-year deal.
Because no competition was added at the kicker position this offseason — at least not yet — Lutz should have the kicking job for 2025. But because it's the final year of his current deal, what does the future hold for 2026?
Again, it remains to be seen what the Broncos do here. The team could opt to bring Lutz back, or it might decide to look for another option.
Damarri Mathis | CB
Mathis, a fourth-round pick in 2022, did good things as a rookie but regressed in 2023 and lost his starting job. He stuck around in 2024 as a depth player.
Because he played so many snaps as a rookie, Mathis earned proven performance escalators for 2025, raising his salary to $3.4M. That would make him a bit costly to keep as depth, particularly if other young cornerbacks on cheaper deals show they can provide that depth.
I've mentioned Mathis as a possible trade candidate, given that he would have to go through waivers if he's cut. But if he does make the 2025 roster, it's hard to see the Broncos re-signing him in 2026.
Delarrin Turner-Yell | S
A fifth-round pick in 2022, Turner-Yell has been relegated to a depth role for his time with the Broncos. He missed the final game of the 2023 season because of a torn ACL, which led to him being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start the 2024 season.
Turner-Yell did recover and could have been available late in the 2024 season but the Broncos opted to move him to season-ending injured reserve. He'll now get his chance to earn a 2025 roster spot, but what happens after that?
While Turner-Yell isn't likely to be a starter, he does have a chance to show he can be quality depth in 2025. That might give him a shot at coming back in 2026 on a one-year deal to provide depth, as the Broncos did yet again with Justin Strnad at linebacker.