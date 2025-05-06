Breaking Down the Broncos Roster: Quarterback
As the 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, it's time to shift focus to the Denver Broncos' roster, starting with the quarterback position. They seemingly have their long-term guy in Bo Nix, their returning backup in Jarrett Stidham, and their hopeful developmental option in Sam Ehlinger.
This series will go position-by-position, culminating in a 53-man roster projection, and aim to break down every player's standing with the team.
Bo Nix
The Broncos fell in love with Nix before the 2024 NFL Draft and had him as their second-rated QB behind reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, who went well before Denver had a chance at him. Denver was able to stand pat at No. 12 overall and select Nix.
Head coach Sean Payton didn’t pull his punches when bringing Nix along in the NFL. From the start, he threw everything at him and forced the then-rookie to sink or swim. Over the first few weeks, Nix was sinking, but he started treading water before swimming extremely well.
There were still issues with Nix, as he struggled with pressure and worked from a traditional pocket passing game. Those two areas should be the focus of his development from year one to year two. There is no question about Nix’s status with the roster, as he's the starter and will remain such for as long as he's healthy.
Roster Chances: 100%
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jarrett Stidham
As the primary backup, Stidham has a good relationship with Nix, and according to reports, they work well together. Ideally, the Broncos don’t have to worry about Stidham starting, but if by circumstance he's thrust into action, they have enough around the position to help weather that storm.
Like with Nix, Stidham's status on the roster is unquestioned. He will be the No. 2 signal-caller.
Roster Chances: 100%
Sam Ehlinger
After losing Zach Wilson to Miami, the Broncos brought aboard Ehlinger to fill the third-string gig. Ehlinger has a bit of experience from his time with the Colts, but it's not great experience. There are some tools and traits to work with, though he's the distinct No. 3 quarterback behind Nix and Stidham.
Last year, the Broncos kept Wilson on the 53-man roster, but he showed enough in the preseason to earn it. That applies to Ehlinger in 2025. Will his play in the preseason force Denver to keep an extra passer, or do they think they can get him back on the practice squad for the first part of the season before promoting him when/if injuries start to occur? The fate rests in Ehlinger's hands.
Roster Chances: 50%
Overview:
The Broncos' quarterback situation is one of the clearest positions on the roster. They know who their starter is. They know who their backup is. They know who their third-stringer is. The only question, as noted above, revolves around Ehlinger.