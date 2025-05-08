Report: Former Broncos GM Lands New Gig With the Jaguars
Former Denver Broncos general manager Brian Xanders is reportedly joining the Jacksonville Jaguars front office as a senior personnel executive, per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
"The Jaguars are hiring Brian Xanders for a front office role, sources say," Jones posted on X. "Xanders, the Broncos GM from 2009-2012, has been with the Rams as a senior personnel executive since 2017, where he worked with new Jags GM James Gladstone.
Xanders' time with the Broncos started as an assistant general manager in 2008 under then-interim GM Jim Goodman. When the Broncos hired Josh McDaniels as head coach, Xanders was promoted to general manager in 2009, and Goodman was jettisoned. Xanders was one of the youngest GMs in the NFL when the Broncos promoted him, assuming the controls in his late 30s.
When late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen hired John Elway as vice president of football operations in 2011, in the wake of the embarrassing McDaniels blunder, Xanders maintained his general manager title in name only. In his first year as the top football executive in Denver, Elway hired John Fox as head coach and worked closely with Xanders on the pro personnel and draft side of things.
Following the 2012 NFL draft, Elway cut Xanders loose and assumed the title of general manager, along with retaining his V.P. status. After all, the 2009 and 2010 offseasons under Xanders and McDaniels featured several controversial decisions.
The Xanders/McDaniels regime traded fourth-year quarterback Jay Cutler to the Chicago Bears, who was not only the team's 2006 first-round pick but was coming off a Pro Bowl season. That decision-making duo also traded a future first-round pick to draft cornerback Alphonso Smith in 2009, who only spent that one season in Denver.
Despite those miscues with McDaniels, Xanders helped find some highly productive players for the Broncos, especially in the 2010 draft, which included the late Demaryius Thomas, Tim Tebow, Zane Beadles, J.D. Walton, and Eric Decker, and the 2011 draft, which saw the Broncos land Von Miller, Orlando Franklin, Julius Thomas, and Virgil Green. When Elway came in, Xanders was no longer the lead decision-maker, but he was still praised for bringing in productive players in the 2011 and 2012 drafts.
Through free agency and the draft, Xanders acquired 22 players who held a primary starter role for one or more years, six Pro Bowl players with 22 total appearances, and 12 All-Pro designations. Xanders was also technically the GM when the Broncos landed the biggest free-agent fish in NFL history — Peyton Manning — although Elway deservedly gets most of the credit for it. Xanders was also the GM when the Broncos signed cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. as an undrafted free agent.
Not long after Xanders was let go, the Broncos began to have more questionable drafts under Elway, although the worst of those classes came post-Super Bowl 50. After the Broncos, Xanders spent some years with the Detroit Lions from 2013-2016 and the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 until being hired away by the Jaguars. During his time with the Rams, Xanders and new Jaguars GM James Gladstone built a relationship that helped land his new gig.
While there were questionable moves with Xanders as the general manager, McDaniels was likely the primary culprit, based on how the Broncos drafted in 2011 and 2012. It's clear how much help Xanders was regarding the Broncos' drafting, and in showing Elway the ropes.
After Xanders left, the Broncos began to miss on draft picks more often. He should get more credit than he does for how productive those 2009-2012 draft classes ended up being for the Broncos.
So many of the draft picks that had Xanders' fingerprints on them contributed to the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship, including Miller, Thomas, Green, Derek Wolfe, Brock Osweiler, Danny Trevathan, Malik Jackson, and the late Ronnie Hillman.
