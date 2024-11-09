Broncos Have 14 Players Set to Hit Free Agency
The Denver Broncos have extended two players whose contracts were about to expire — right guard Quinn Meinerz and rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper. The Broncos also got ahead of the curve by extending cornerback Patrick Surtain II this past summer, who previously had the fifth-year option on his rookie contract exercised.
The Broncos have shown they will take care of their own but are there others who could get extended? Denver has 13 other players who are set to become unrestricted free agents after the 2024 season.
It's possible the Broncos could tie up another player before the season ends, but the more likely scenario is they get one or two extended as the offseason approaches or when free agency begins after letting players test the market first.
Let's look at the 14 players set to become unrestricted free agents after the season.
Justin Strnad | LB
Of all the unrestricted free agents, Strnad may be the strongest candidate for a new deal. After signing a one-year deal for 2023 to compete for a job, he entered the starting lineup after Alex Singleton was lost to a season-ending injury.
Strnad has done quite well for himself as a starter, to the point he may be worth extending at the right price. If he continues his quality play, chances are good he could be extended after the season.
Garett Bolles | OT
Bolles has been a steady performer this season. He's had his instances of bad plays, but for the most part, he's playing well at left tackle.
The question is whether the Broncos want to keep Bolles on another contract as he turns 33 years old next season. A short-term deal is possible but the Broncos may want to give a younger player a chance to start. If he's extended, it certainly won't happen until after the season ends.
Riley Dixon | P
A former seventh-round pick by the Broncos in 2016, Dixon returned in 2023 on a two-year deal. He's been a reliable punter, though the Broncos did add competition this year.
As with Bolles, the Broncos are certain to wait until after the season before talking about a new contract for Dixon. In his case, he might be allowed to test the market first.
Cody Barton | LB
Barton joined the Broncos on a one-year deal, replacing Josey Jewell, who signed with the Carolina Panthers. Barton has done some good things but has his issues in coverage.
If the Broncos don't extend Strnad, they could turn their attentions to Barton, though. In this case, it's likely they will let him test the market first. But if they keep Strnad, Barton will likely be allowed to sign elsewhere.
Zach Wilson | QB
Some people may have been surprised when the Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets. He struggled at first but, during the preseason, looked more comfortable.
Though it's clear the starting job belongs to Bo Nix now, it wouldn't be a bad thing to bring Wilson back as the primary backup QB in 2025. In this case, expect the Broncos to let Wilson test the market, then bring him back if he doesn't find a better deal elsewhere.
Javonte Williams | RB
Williams has had his share of good games and bad games this season. He's the best pass protector among the Broncos' running backs but, as a runner, he hasn't quite lived up to the second-round pick the Broncos used on him in 2021.
Here is a player the Broncos are certain to allow to test the market. However, there's a chance he could be brought back on a one-year deal if he doesn't find any offers elsewhere and the Broncos don't add another running back in free agency.
Tremon Smith | CB
Smith is the type of player you love to have on special teams. He's been great at downing punts deep in opponents' territory. However, he brings nothing to the defense.
Still, it's possible the Broncos could keep him around for his special teams play. He'll be allowed to hit free agency first, but don't rule out him coming back on a one-year deal.
Jarrett Stidham | QB
The other veteran QB on the roster, Stidham didn't show enough last season to be anything more than a backup. However, he's older than Wilson, so the Broncos might prefer to keep the younger player around to be the backup.
But if the Broncos really like Stidham that much, or if Wilson signs elsewhere, it wouldn't be a bad thing to keep Stidham as a backup. The main thing would be not to pay him too much money for that role.
Levi Wallace | CB
Broncos fans might not have been enthused with the addition of Wallace in free agency this past offseason. But he's been effective when he's had to step into the lineup and has proven to be a quality depth player.
But it's likely the Broncos will allow him to seek his fortunes elsewhere. It has nothing to do with Wallace's play and everything to do with Riley Moss breaking out and Kris Abrams-Draine likely to see more action next season.
D.J. Jones | DL
Jones signed a three-year, $30 million contract back in 2022 and was one of the bright spots of the 2022 season. However, he hasn't been as good since that season.
It will be no surprise to see the Broncos allow Jones to head elsewhere for free agency, especially when some younger players on the roster have shown promise.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey | WR
Humphrey has spent the past two seasons with the Broncos, mostly to ensure they have a veteran presence for depth. His familiarity with Sean Payton (Humphrey previously played for the New Orleans Saints) has helped.
But with the Broncos likely looking to add a receiver who can deliver a greater impact on the field, there likely won't be any room for Humphrey on the roster. He's almost certain to be allowed to depart in free agency.
Matt Peart | OT
Peart signed a one-year deal with the Broncos to be the swing tackle. He's had to step into the lineup for a couple of games because of injuries to other players and has been solid.
But the Broncos have to be encouarged by the progress of Alex Palczewski, who will likely be seen as at least the swing tackle going into the 2025 season. That means Peart will be allowed to hit the open market.
Calvin Throckmorton | IOL
Throckmorton was added to the practice squad this season, but got called up to the active roster after Luke Wattenberg missed several weeks while on injured reserve. Throckmorton's role has been to provide depth on the interior offensive line.
Chances are the Broncos will stick with the likes of Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth for the center position and look at younger players to provide depth. That means Throckmorton would be allowed to go elsewhere in free agency.
Kwon Alexander | LB
A midseason addition to the practice squad after the Singleton injury, Alexander has been called up to the active roster multiple times and has impressed with his play.
Though Alexander is a good veteran to have around, that doesn't mean he'll be kept next season. With Singleton expected back, the Broncos will most certainly let Alexander find another team.
