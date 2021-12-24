When the 2022 offseason rolls around, the Denver Broncos will not only have to make decisions about multiple unrestricted free agents — the team has several restricted free agents to decide on.

Restricted free agents are players with three accrued NFL seasons who either went undrafted, or were drafted but waived from their draft pick contracts.

There are three different levels of tenders: first round, second round, and right of first refusal. The first two garner the corresponding draft pick in return if an outside team signs the player to an offer sheet that the tendering team doesn't match.

For the right of first refusal tender, if the player is signed to an offer sheet that's not matched, the team only gets a draft pick if the player was drafted and it corresponds to the round drafted. Otherwise, the team gets no compensation.

Restricted free agents who aren't tendered don't factor into the compensatory pick formula. Therefore, if you want a draft pick for an undrafted RFA, you have to tender, then trade the player.

The Broncos have seven pending RFAs and must decide whether or not to tender them. A player who isn't tendered could still get a one-year deal — and in some cases, it's better to bargain as it canoften cost less than the lowest tender level.

Let's look at the Broncos' pending RFAs and figure out what is likely to happen with each of them.

Malik Reed | OLB

Reed has had to enter the starting lineup for most of the past two seasons because of injuries to other players. He's delivered mixed results, showing he's better at pass rushing than he is at run defense.

I've gone back and forth about what level it makes sense to tender Reed. Chances are he'll get the second-round tender, given the Broncos' uncertainty at edge rusher for the long term.

This doesn't guarantee that Reed will be in the team's long-term plans, though. I would expect the Broncos to address the edge rusher position at some point this offseason, whether in the draft or free agency.

Calvin Anderson | OT

Anderson has started five games in the past two seasons and has been solid but not great. However, he's shown he can be quality depth on the offensive line.

It makes sense to give Anderson the second-round tender. That would pencil him at right tackle for the time being, unless the Broncos re-sign Bobby Massie.

As with Reed, the second-round tender doesn't guarantee a long-term deal. Again, it's likely the Broncos will look at free agency or the draft for additional help.

DeShawn Williams | DL

Williams has been a solid depth and rotational player on the defensive line. He turns 29 years old this month, so there's a chance he could be retained.

What remains to be seen is if the Broncos tender him or simply sign him to a one-year deal. The second-round tender will likely be too high, and while the ROFR tender won't be high, it may be more than what the Broncos will want to pay him.

Diontae Spencer | WR/KR

Spencer has had his moments as a return man, but never demonstrated consistently good play. He has also failed to contribute anything as wide receiver depth.

Add the fact that he turns 30 in March and it's clear he won't be tendered — and most likely won't be brought back on a cheap one-year deal, either.

Austin Schlottmann | OG

Schlottmann has stuck around the Broncos for several seasons as depth at offensive guard. He's never proven he can be a starter, though.

There's a chance Schlottmann could stay, but not by being tendered. A one-year deal for the minimum (which wouldn't be guaranteed) is possible, but that's the most to expect.

Andrew Beck | FB/TE

Beck was a valuable contributor in 2019 on offense, but the past two seasons, he's been limited to special teams play.

A player like that, while useful, isn't worth tendering, but a one-year deal for the minimum isn't out of the question, depending on who is on the coaching staff next season.

Natrez Patrick | ILB

Patrick was placed on injured reserve back in June and has never been activated. However, that time spent on IR still counts as an accrued season, per NFL rules.

It's unfortunate that Patrick never got the chance to show what he might do after the Broncos claimed him off waivers back in February. However, it goes without saying he won't be tendered.

