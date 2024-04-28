4 Key Takeaways From Denver Broncos' 2024 Draft Weekend
The 2024 NFL draft is in the rearview. The Denver Broncos drafted a quarterback, made a move up the board on Day 3, and made their second trade with the New York Jets in a week's span to add a veteran.
There's plenty of buzz around Dove Valley given what the Broncos did. But what should fans make of it all and what it means for the Broncos going forward?
Here are four takeaways from draft weekend and the moves the Broncos made.
1. Payton & Paton's Fates Now Tied to Nix
Quarterback Bo Nix was considered a second-round prospect by some draft analysts. The assumption was that he would still be on the board if the Broncos had traded down. Instead, the Broncos made him the 12th overall pick of the draft.
It capped a first for the NFL, as six quarterbacks were taken with the top 12 picks. Perhaps the Broncos' move was influenced by the Atlanta Falcons surprising everyone and taking Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall.
Regardless, head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton reportedly ranked Nix third among the 2024 QB prospects and really liked what they saw from him during a private workout. However, that means that the futures of both head coach and general manager likely depend on how well Nix does.
After Paton's blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Wilson, Payton stepped in the following year and tried to cater his offense to accommodate the veteran QB. But with Wilson jettisoned, the two might not get a second chance.
Paton is signed through 2026 and Payton is through 2027. If things don't turn around in the next couple of seasons, both could be gone. The hope, of course, is that Nix does work out and Payton and Paton are around for the long term.
The question is how well Payton developes him and how well he and Paton build the team around him.
2. No Time Wasted in Putting Pieces Around Nix
In the fourth round, the Broncos swung a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to move up a few spots and take a prospect who was falling down the board: wide receiver Troy Franklin — Nix's No. 1 target at Oregon.
Taking a receiver whom Nix is familiar with may not be surprising, but Franklin's slide did raise some eyebrows. But fortune smiled upon the Broncos. They were able to get a player Nix is familiar with, which could help with the QB's developoment.
The same could be said about the selection of running back Audric Estimé. The Notre Dame product is strong between the tackles, thus he's the type of player they could use in the run game. Given the Broncos added four players on offense in addition to Nix — including seventh-round wideout Devaughn Vele and offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo — it's a sign they want to give Nix what he needs to have the best chance of success.
Over the next few months, it'll be interesting to see what happens with Courtland Sutton, and whether or not the Broncos extend left tackle Garett Bolles, who's entering the final year of his contract. Such moves will tell a lot about what the Broncos are doing to set the table for Nix this season.
3. 'JFM' Trade May Have Been Broncos' Best Value Move
The Broncos didn't draft an interior defensive lineman early, overlooking the team's biggest need on defense. But then they rectified that with a trade with the Jets.
The Broncos acquired John Franklin-Myers, who has been a productive player for the Jets for the past four seasons. Though Franklin-Myers' first year with the Jets saw him spend much of the season on injured reserve, he has stayed healthy, and since claiming a starting job in 2021, he's never missed a start.
Getting Franklin-Myers for a 2026 sixth-round pick, then getting him to agree to renegotiate his contract, made this a great move. The Broncos don't take a lot of risk and they have the potential for big rewards, as Franklin-Myers is expected to start alongside Zach Allen and D.J. Jones.
Per the numbers reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Franklin-Myers should carry a cap charge of $6 million for 2024 and $9 million for 2025. That makes the renegotiated deal a team-friendly one. If things work out for JFM, this could go down as the Broncos' best value move of 2024 draft weekend.
4. A Few Contract-Year Vets Put on Notice
Each year, when a team makes its draft selections, there's always the question about how they could impact certain veterans. The Broncos are no exception.
For example, the drafting of Estimé means that this could be the last season for Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine for the Broncos. Williams, a 2021 second-round pick, and Perine, a 2023 free-agent signing, are both in the final year of their respective deals.
With their top two players set to become free agents in 2025, drafting a running back makes sense for the Broncos. Depending on how things go in training camp, Denvercould cut either player, because neither Williams nor Perine have any guaranteed money left.
If anybody is cut, it's more likely to be Perine, while Williams might have trade value or simply be allowed to leave in free agency in 2025. 2024 could also be the final season for a couple of edge rushers — Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper. They're both entering a contract year. While the 2021 draft picks aren't likely to be cut, it would be a surprise if both are re-signed for 2025.
The selection of Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss in the third round indicates that the Broncos aren't planning to keep both Browning and Cooper beyond 2024. With Nik Bonitto still on the roster and reported plans to convert Drew Sanders to edge rusher, one of those 2021 draft picks will be allowed to seek his fortunes elsewhere in 2025.
Franklin's arrival could open the door for the Broncos to ultimately trade Sutton, but failing that, they could cut him next year to save some cash. Of course, we have a long way to go before we start thinking about 2025.
It's simply something to keep in the back of the mind. But for now, we can look forward to 2024 and what the newest Broncos can do for the team.
