Broncos Official 2024 Training Camp Dates Announced
The Denver Broncos' training camp dates have been announced. According to Sports Illustrated's John Plyum, the Broncos will begin work on the 2024 season in earnest on July 17 when the rookies report.
The Broncos' veterans will report a week later on July 23 at the newly named Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. Yeah, that's still a mouthful. We'll call it Broncos Park.
Also known as Dove Valley or Broncos HQ, the team's headquarters and training facility was renamed last month. Centura Health Training Center, as a name, is no longer. It's Broncos Park et al.
This year's training camp will be especially spicy for fans in attendance, as the Broncos are once again hosting an open quarterback competition. Incumbent Jarrett Stidham will continue his best to fend off the likes of veteran newcomer Zach Wilson and rookie first-rounder Bo Nix.
Sean Payton has a big decision to make. While it seemed throughout the offseason training program that Nix had delivered on his pre-draft scouting report, giving an as-advertised performance, one insider report last week claimed that to "almost all media observers," Stidham had maintained a slight edge over the rookie.
In order to disrupt destiny and Nix's matter-of-course ascension to QB1, Stidham can't just be modestly better than the rookie in this or that department. Stidham has to be better by leaps and bounds in order for Payton and the Broncos to justify the temporary delay of the Nix era.
And make no mistake; although Stidham is in his second year with Payton and the playbook, any hold he had on the starting job would be temporary, and tied inexorably to the Broncos' win/loss record. Payton is a quarterback whisperer who has elevated the stock of every quarterback he's every trotted out onto the field as a starter, but most of the skins the venerated coach has on that particular wall were in New Orleans, where he had institutional staying power and nearly a two-decade run of hand-picking personnel and instilling his culture.
Payton is starting over in Denver. In Year 2 of the Payton era, the Broncos still have plenty of roster holes. There isn't a unit that could carry an average, journeyman type quarterback to levels beyond his own making.
Thus, Stidham, if named the starter, will very much be on his own when it comes to sinking or swimming, and his NFL resume has shown that he's not capable of carrying a team and probably never will be. But he's a handy, valuable quarterback to have around as a fail-safe.
Nix has the potential to be the type of quarterback for which one of the most famous NFL cliches was coined: a franchise quarterback is the tide that raises all the ships around him.
The 24-year-old Nix is still very much in chrysalis, but the Broncos drafted him at No. 12 overall in the full expectation that his metamorphosis into becoming a bonafide franchise quarterback is only a matter of time.
These questions will begin to be answered when the cleats hit the grass for Broncos training camp, officially, on July 23. Get your popcorn ready.
