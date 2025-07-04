Broncos' Busy Offseason Receives Eye-Opening Ranking via CBS Sports
By most accounts, the Denver Broncos had a productive offseason. The roster-building pursuit is a year-round enterprise for teams, but the key stretch from March to May represents the bulk of the moves, including the free agency opening and the NFL draft.
The Broncos were active in free agency and selected seven players in the NFL draft. Throw in the coaching additions Denver made — including special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi — and this 10-win team has set itself up for even greater success in 2025.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards ranked the Broncos as having the fourth-best offseason, coming in behind the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Minnesota Vikings.
"Head coach Sean Payton sat down after the season and methodically built out his offseason shopping list. Tight end, running back, linebacker and safety were all among the positions checked off by the leader of the surprising 2024 contender," Edwards wrote. "The order in which those needs were addressed may not have lined up with expectation, but Evan Engram, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw occupy those roles."
It's a small comfort to see none of the Broncos' AFC West rivals listed in Edwards' top 10 offseasons, despite the Las Vegas Raiders undergoing quite the makeover with a new front office, head coach, and quarterback, among other moves. The Broncos won 10 games last season, but still finished third in the division behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, the latter of whom swept them in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh regime.
Looking back on the offseason, the Broncos clocked quite the haul, signing Hufanga, Greenlaw, Engram, and Dobbins, but don't forget wideout/special teams ace Trent Sherfield. With the exception of Sherfield, each of Denver's prized free-agent signings has a concerning injury jacket, but the team is confident that its player wellness/strength and conditioning program will give each player his best chance possible to stay healthy and available.
If the Broncos win that wager, it will redound to big things for this team. Hufanga and Greenlaw have championship experience. Hufanga is only a couple years removed from an All-Pro season, while Greenlaw produced Pro Bowl-caliber play leading up to his unfortunate Achilles tear in the Super Bowl a couple of years back.
Engram has had recent injury struggles, too, but he's a two-time Pro Bowler who gives Bo Nix a reliable and dynamic receiving option to exploit linebackers and safeties. Engram should also help take away some of the attention that teams give to Courtland Sutton on the boundary, and free up other zones of the field and other playmakers to thrive, especially Marvin Mims Jr.
In the draft, the Broncos landed arguably the best cornerback in the class in Jahdae Barron. Likely a day-one starter, the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner alone would make this a formidable draft haul, "But wait, there's more..." as the comedic sage Keenan Ivory Wayans once said.
The Broncos added one of the most explosive running backs in college football last season in second-rounder RJ Harvey. The coaches love Harvey's upside as a receiver, too, which could see him eventually get his "joker wings," to quote head coach Sean Payton.
When it comes to year-one impact, Denver's third-round duo of wide receiver Pat Bryant and defensive end Sai'vion Jones not only bolsters the depth, but gives the team two young playmakers at important positions. Don't sleep on the fourth-round addition of Que Robinson, either — a rush linebacker and 'four core' special-teamer. And we'd be remiss if we didn't appreciate the Broncos landing a dangerously accurate punter as a sixth-round pick in Jeremy Crawshaw.
In the near future, the selection of 2025 late-round tight end Caleb Lohner could pay dividends for the Broncos if Payton's Jimmy Graham comparisons come out in the wash. Lohner is a 6-foot-7 former basketball player with little football experience and an aptitude for catching touchdowns in the red zone.
The Broncos lost a few key pieces in the front office, the coaching staff, and the roster, including their assistant GM, but offset them with excellent internal promotions and acquisitions. Considering how this team won 10 games and made the playoffs last year, it's hard not to view the 2025 offseason as a case of the rich getting richer.
Now all the Broncos need is a little help from Lady Luck in avoiding the worst of the injury bug. The Broncos will begin training camp with the rookies reporting on July 16 and the veterans following on July 22. Then, we're off to the 2025 races.
