Denver Broncos 3-Round Mock Draft | Version 5.0
The Denver Broncos are apparently bent on finding a “joker" — an upper-echelon pass-catching weapon at running back or tight end — with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Alas, the latest buzz coming out of Indianapolis is that the three primary first-round joker options for the Broncos could be long gone by the time they're picking on Day 1. While that might not be an ideal scenario for Sean Payton and company, the Broncos will still have ample options to help the team in a variety of ways and add long-term impact players to the roster.
More important than finding a specific position or filling a role, Denver needs to find building blocks in the draft. With that said, let's dive into this week's three-round Broncos mock.
Round 1, Pick 20: Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
How can the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award Winner, the accolade given out for the top defensive back in college football every year, be flying under the radar? That seems to be the case for Barron.
Despite the incredible ball production playing on the boundary for Texas this past season with five interceptions and nine pass breakups, all while providing a physical downhill presence in both the quick pass game and run game, Barron has not had his name mentioned with the likes of the other top defensive backs in the draft such as Georgia’s Malaki Starks, South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori, Michigan’s Will Johnson, and Colorado’s Travis Hunter.
Following the NFL Combine last week, it wouldn’t be surprising if Barron winds up being the next defensive back off the board after Hunter in the first round of the Draft. Having played a variety of roles during his time in Austin at both boundary cornerback (mostly in 2024), slot, and in the box, Barron’s instincts, open-field tackling, athleticism, and ball skills make him an any-scheme and nearly any-role type of player for a defense.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared Barron to a Brian Branch-like player. Barron could easily transition from a slot and corner-heavy usage in the NFL to one that is more of the safety/nickel role that's becoming more in vogue with how defenses are relying more and more on playing sub-package on early downs and supplementing the run defense with physical plus-tacklers the position.
Coming out of Alabama, Branch played a combined 74 snaps at free safety per Pro Football Focus. However, this season for the Lions, Branch split his usage with 329 snaps at free safety and 316 at the slot.
The Broncos are quite obviously looking for an additional option in the secondary and, more specifically, at safety. However, with the body types and skill sets of Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillan, the Broncos could potentially move any of these players around in order to get the best five players on the field.
Barron isn’t going to add an additional offensive weapon for Denver, but with glowing character reports coming out of the Combine, testing well beyond expectations at Indianapolis, and the versatility to play a multitude of roles, he has the potential to be a building block piece in the Broncos' back seven — a unit that, outside of Patrick Surtain II, lacks any sure-fire long-term difference-makers.
An extremely driven and intelligent player with versatility, physicality, and tackling? That will play.
Round 2, Pick 51: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
The Broncos need to find better pass-catching weapons. However, if one listened to both Payton and GM George Paton during their Combine podium sessions, it's completely obvious that on top of adding more middle-of-the-field pass-catching options, the Broncos need to greatly improve the running back room.
With both the head coach and general manager going out of their way to compliment the offensive line and blocking, they might as well have backed the bus over the running back room and their abysmal run game output last season.
While Payton wants a joker, he's always valued having a strong, punishing back between the tackles. For every Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles, and Alvin Kamara, there was a Deuce McAllister, Latavius Murray, and Mark Ingram.
Even the modern-day example of Detroit's running back room under head coach Dan Campbell and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (both from the Payton tree) has both an electric joker-like back in Jahmyr Gibbs paired with the strong, physical style of David Montgomery. The Broncos need a joker, but they also need some muscle, and by all accounts, they're not enthralled with the in-house options.
There are a few viable options for a strong downhill back in this class. North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is starting to get buzz for Denver at 20. There are also later backs such as Miami’s Damien Martinez (and more). However, after the Combine, a Day 2 option that could be in play if Denver is looking for a bruiser is Ohio State’s Judkins.
Transferring from Ole Miss to Ohio State last season, many draft prognosticators predicted that Judkins had a chance to be the best back in the entire 2025 class, competing to be the first back drafted with Jeanty and Hampton. Judkins, splitting carries with TreVeyon Henderson, did not keep up his momentum from Ole Miss and has slid down the board somewhat in comparison to some other backs.
Judkins' tape at Ohio State this season still showed a strong explosive back, but he appeared far too eager to get downhill, and his vision suffered. Judkins does not possess true home-run ability, but rather is a body-blows runner with initial quickness and explosiveness paired with excellent contact balance. He can still create explosives thanks to his size and tackle-breaking ability, but he isn’t going to bend the corner or outrun defensive backs in the NFL.
Despite not being the primary pass-game option for Ohio State in favor of Henderson, Judkins shows the desire to be a good pass protector and, as an outlet in checkdown attempts, can bring in the football and help churn out positive yards in the passing game.
Judkins, as opposed to Audric Estime, also possesses elite ball security with just three fumbles in his collegiate career that included over 800 touches. He would undoubtedly add a much-needed boost to the Broncos’ backfield.
Round 3, Pick 85: Shemar Turner, IDL, Texas A&M
There simply is no such thing as too many defensive front players. Good NFL teams continuously invest in pass rushers.
Unless you love your top four to five edge defenders and your top five interior rushers, it should always be in consideration early and often in the NFL draft. Waves of talent and getting home without blitzing is a formula that works no matter the era or level of football.
The Broncos are also set up for massive turnover on their interior defensive line. With D.J. Jones set to be a free agent and Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach entering the last year of their contracts, Denver would be exceedingly wise to get ahead of the need on the defensive line and take advantage of a solid draft class at the position.
Turner is perhaps the lesser-known player from the incredible crop of recruits that Texas A&M brought in a few years ago along with Shemar Stewart and Walter Nolen. Turner has been praised by multiple coaching staffs out of College Station for his love of football and intensity on the field.
Turner played through 2024 with a stress fracture that didn’t fully heal. His medicals will be key as he was advised to have no impact on his leg leading up to the Combine, forcing him to withdraw from the Senior Bowl, but if he's healthy, he could be drafted anywhere from the end of Round 2 through the end of Round 3.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds with just under 34-inch arm length, Turner is an ideal gap-shooting player for Vance Joseph’s aggressive front. Turner's motor runs red hot, and he pairs solid hands with a good first step off the line. He's not necessarily a fit for every scheme, as he may not have the type of strength necessary to plant versus double teams.
The Broncos obviously need to find another 1 technique body type to help replace Jones, which Turner does not profile as. But he does profile as a versatile pass rusher who can help cut into the unsustainable snap count from Allen, replace Jordan Jackson, and provide an up-and-coming option behind the expiring contracts on the defensive front.
Turner is an intriguing high-energy pass rusher who could further fortify a strong front.
