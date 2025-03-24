Broncos 7-Round Mock Lands Multiple Bo Nix Weapons After Two Trades
The Denver Broncos are busy putting their big board together as the NFL draft approaches. This year’s draft is viewed as a weak class overall, with some strong positions that the Broncos are in position to capitalize on.
In this week's mock draft, the Broncos hunt for value at the positions they need help at, not only for 2025 but beyond. Future contract status is heavily considered in multiple positions.
As always, these mocks use a draft simulator to make the picks for the other teams and create an element of realism. All trades use transactions from the past five years as a guide for value, with the CPU for the simulator being over 75% likely to accept.
Round 1, Pick 20: Jihaad Campbell | LB | Alabama
Even with Dre Greenlaw in the fold, the Broncos need a linebacker. Alex Singleton is returning from a significant injury and is in the final year of his deal. What will Denver get out of him, and with the fact he will be 32, how much gas is left in the tank?
Then you look at the depth of the position, which is lackluster, with the hope that Drew Sanders will become something carrying the load.
Campbell can push for the starting job next to Greenlaw. If he wins, it would allow the Broncos to move on from Singleton and save some salary cap space, though keeping him would be more intelligent.
If Campbell doesn’t win the job, the Broncos have their Singleton replacement on the roster and don’t have to be looking for a linebacker again next year after the free-agent market exploded this offseason.
Campbell is an excellent fit with his downhill ability as a run defender and as a blitzer because Vance Joseph loves to mug the A-gaps and send them on blitzes. Campbell is a former edge rusher who moved to linebacker because Alabama was so talented at his original position. His athleticism is off the charts, and Campbell has been questioned about the viability of being there with the 20th overall pick.
There is work to do with Campbell in coverage, but the Broncos could limit that with Singleton's role. Campbell is a much better prospect than Sanders was, even with many similarities to their game.
Campbell has more versatility and size, and he doesn’t have as many questions about his football IQ as Sanders had (and still has). Overall, Campbell improves depth at linebacker, which got tested last season, while giving Denver a legit starting option to replace Singleton this season or next.
TRADE
Looking at second-round trades moving down and using picks around No. 51 overall, the yield is for a second, a fifth-round pick, and another pick from the fifth to seventh round, depending on how far down they’re trading, on average.
So, the Broncos send the 51st pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a second (53rd), a fifth (157th), and a seventh-rounder (235th). It kept the simulator at 98% likely to accept.
There were multiple options here, and the simulator had this as a suggested trade. One of the options will still be there at 53, and getting two extra picks was worth doing.
Round 2, Pick 53: T.J. Sanders | IDL | South Carolina
D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach are nose tackles, so when you look at the defensive line's depth, you have to exclude them. For the 3-4 front the Broncos use, their depth with their 4i/5-techniques of their defensive ends leaves much to be desired, with Jordan Jackson and Eyioma Uwazurike leading the way.
Add in the fact the Broncos only have Uwazurike under contract for 2026, and the need for a 3-4 end is obvious. Even if they bring back Zach Allen and/or John Franklin-Myers, Denver still can upgrade the position's depth as there is such a heavy rotation.
Sanders is a long, well-built prospect who carries 297 pounds on his frame. He's a good enough athlete, but strength is the name of his game.
With heavy hands and a powerful core, Sanders can be challenging to move for offensive linemen. His ability as a run defender will draw a lot of attention.
Technical improvements will be needed, especially when defending runs that stretch things out. He has enough twitch to shoot gaps, which fits with the Broncos' 1.5-gap front, but he isn’t the most consistent or quickest player off the line. When working as a pass rusher, you can utilize twists and stunts on your front, with Sanders doing well at clearing out blockers.
While Sanders is more of a play for 2026 to replace one of Allen or Franklin-Myers if both aren’t extended, he also helps the immediate need to improve Denver's depth up-front. The Broncos have had a focus on their run defense, and Sanders help.
There's a good chance Sanders could come in and be the best run defender among Denver's 3-4 ends as a rookie, which would be a significant boost to Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper as edge defenders against the run.
Round 3, Pick 85: Terrance Ferguson | TE | Oregon
Even with Evan Engram in the fold, the Broncos still need a tight end. This position is among the hardest to transition to the NFL because the tight end has to know the most of all players outside the quarterback. Engram is on a two-year deal, which gives Ferguson time to develop before taking over.
Now, there is a way for Ferguson to contribute to the Broncos offense immediately as a rookie. He can give some rest to Engram, who has also had issues staying healthy while keeping a receiving option on the field working out of the slot. Ferguson has the size and traits to be a mismatch weapon for the offense.
His familiarity with Bo Nix can help him make an impact as a rookie. The two former Oregon Ducks already have some chemistry down, and Ferguson has shown the ability to catch in multiple ways, unlike Troy Franklin, who had issues catching with his back to the quarterback.
Ferguson isn’t the best blocker, but he can handle some backside duties working in-line and blocking from the slot. However, Denver will need to develop him as a blocker, which they believe is more manageable than teaching a blocking tight end to be a receiver.
Don't miss out on any Denver Broncos news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Round 4, Pick 122: Devin Neal | RB | Kansas
There is a sizeable group of running backs in the third and fourth-round range, and waiting until this pick and getting the best one left seems like the move. Neal is a name often associated with the Broncos with the 85th pick, and here they get him significantly later. He has the traits to work between the tackles and on runs to the outside.
While his vision is hit-or-miss, Neal has the agility to make up for some lost time from his vision issues. He's also one of the quickest backs when deciding where to go with the run.
Neal presses the line quickly and gets upfield. There are some issues breaking tackles and maintaining balance, but he is a reliable runner in picking up positive yardage.
Round 5, Pick 157: Pat Bryant | WR | Illinois
Bryant is a fierce and physical player who gets after it as a blocker. He can work inside and outside, offering up versatility. There was quick and consistent growth as a player from year to year, which suggests the best is yet to come.
The body control is excellent, and Bryant does well to box out defenders at the catch point. He can work at every field level and provide a lot of reliability as a receiver, no matter where he lines up or what route he is asked to run.
Bryant's quickness is a little lackluster, leading to issues getting instant separation, which leads to more contested catch situations than ideal. When you think of receiver archetypes, he's a possession receiver. He doesn’t help fill the void of being a threat after the catch, but there is some ability to pick up extra yards.
TRADE
As the board fell, a player who would be an excellent pickup for the Broncos was falling. Using the average of two sixth-round picks, Denver sent the 191st and 208th picks in the sixth round to the Houston Texans for a fifth (166th) and a seventh (235th). The player was in consideration at the 157th pick.
Round 5, Pick 166th: Marcus Yarns | RB | Delaware
Yarns is one of the better-receiving backs in this class, which the Broncos can use. His size and build aren’t ideal, but the Broncos can use him in ways to cover that.
Yarns has some between-the-tackles running ability, but adding bulk to his frame will help. When you think of a mold in the NFL, Ty Johnson (Buffalo) is one stylistically, though he's about 20 pounds heavier.
Yarns has the ability to move around the formation as a receiver, as well as showing growth as a route runner as the season went on and through the draft process. You can see his intelligence and quick processor with the ball in his hands, and he is quick to see lanes, which can help him transition to the NFL and make an impact as a rookie.
Round 6, Pick 208: Jake Majors | IOL | Texas
Luke Wattenberg is in the final year of his deal, and Alex Forsyth has two years left. Over the past three years, Denver has drafted a late interior offensive lineman who can be a guard or center. Majors is another of that mold.
Majors' football IQ is obvious, and he has enough strength and power to handle the Broncos' scheme. However, his arms are shorter than ideal, even for a center, which may make it difficult to get him reps as a guard. Majors gives Denver more competition for the weak spot on their offensive line, and they need to find a long-term option.
Round 7, Pick 235: Seth Henigan | QB | Memphis
The Broncos have two quarterbacks under contract, and they should add two more: a late-round pick and a free college agent. Quarterbacks are a valuable lottery ticket and should have one drafted at some point every year.
Henigan is a smart quarterback who thrives when working in timing and rhythm. When you think of a backup quarterback in the NFL, you’re okay with those traits.
All you’re doing is giving Sean Payton someone to work with and try to develop as the third quarterback or practice squad arm with a lottery ticket and see if something can happen. With how rare seventh-round picks work out, it's worth aiming for the position that provides the biggest return if you manage to hit.
Round 7, Pick 236: James Burnip | P | Alabama
Matt Haack was signed, but the Broncos shouldn’t be done at punter. There is a reason Haack hasn’t been the primary punter in multiple seasons. When punting in Denver, hangtime matters and Burnip has an excellent average over the last two seasons. He doesn’t out-punt his coverage and keeps returns to a minimum.
Burnip can boom some kicks, but he's consistent with his punts, and punting at altitude can help raise his per attempt. With what Denver has done for their special teams players, it should also help lead to a high gross on his punt yardage, with punt returns being limited due to the hangtime of Burnip and the quality of gunners Denver has.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!