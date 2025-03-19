Report: Broncos Land New Punter for 2025 Season
The Denver Broncos solved another roster quandary ahead of next month's NFL Draft, signing veteran punter Matt Haack to a one-year, $1.255 million contract, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Wednesday.
Haack's agent, Paul Sheehy of ProStar Sports, confirmed the deal on X (formerly Twitter).
"CONGRATULATIONS to 8 year NFL vet, Matt Haack on signing with the @Broncos ! He was with the @Giants in 2024, averaging47 yards per punt with 9 of his 21 boots Inside the 20. Matt played college ball at @ASUFootball . #ProStarFamily LET'S GO!" Sheehy posted.
Undrafted in 2017, the left-footed and well-traveled Haack, 30, spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins before a series of short-term stints with the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Altogether the Arizona State product has appeared in 103 games, averaging 44.7 yards per punt across 453 boots, 37.3 percent of which were downed inside the 20-yard line. Only 26 of his punts resulted in touchbacks, and three were blocked.
Haack now reunites with new Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, whom he played under in Miami, and will be considered the tentative favorite to replace ex-P Riley Dixon. Dixon inked a two-year, $6 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.
The Broncos, however, are expected to provide further competition for the job this offseason, "most likely an undrafted free agent or from the later rounds of the draft," according to Klis. It was reported Tuesday that the team arranged a workout with South Carolina P Kai Kroeger, a projected Day 3 selection/UDFA.
