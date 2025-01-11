Broncos Activate RB Tyler Badie Ahead of Bills Wildcard Game
On the doorstep of a Wildcard matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills, help is on the way to the Denver Broncos. After sitting on injured reserve since Week 4, the Broncos have activated running back Tyler Badie, the team announced on Saturday.
Badie suffered a scary back injury in the Broncos' Week 4 win over the New York Jets, and it came at an inopportune time. Fortunately, he was alright after getting the time to heal up, but his exit from the roster came on the heels of Sean Payton opting to make him a more featured part of the offense.
A sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, Badie joined the Broncos later that same year. When Payton arrived as head coach in 2023, he liked what he saw in Badie, keeping him around via the practice squad and active roster.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Badie seemed to reach another gear in the summer of 2024, though, developing into a running back who could be more of a factor than just a third-down, change-of-pace type of player. He only has 11 career rushes for 86 yards, but Payton sees something in Badie.
The Broncos started his clock during Week 17, and now activate him in time for the team's biggest game since Super Bowl 50. With Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime healthy and engaged, the Broncos might end up dressing four running backs in Buffalo.
After all, if a team wants to advance in the postseason, it has to be able to run the ball. And that hasn't exactly been a Broncos strong suit this year.
The Broncos also announced that rookie guard Nick Gargiulo has been elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster. A seventh-round pick last spring, he's spent the entire season on the practice squad, though he has been elevated before.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!