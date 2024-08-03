Broncos Could Have an Advantage, Based on Hall of Fame Game's Display of New NFL Rule
On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans faced off in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH. After introducing the 2024 Hall-of-Fame class, which included Denver Broncos long-suffering legend Randy Gradishar, Bears-Texans got underway.
While the Hall of Fame enshrinement was the most important part of the festivities, the NFL world saw the debut of the new kickoff rules, which was met with mixed reactions. Some feel that the new regulations are too big of a change for the game.
While I agree that not being able to onside kick until the fourth quarter prevents a team from stealing a possession, the new rule requiring returners to field punts will only benefit the game going forward.
There's some obvious nostalgia, especially with Sean Payton, for special teams plays and onside kicks, as everyone remembers his call to open up the second half of Super Bowl XLIV, which his New Orleans Saints recovered. The onside kick has lost its magic, but the NFL had many reasons for changing some of the special teams rules.
The NFL kick return rate in 2023 was an abysmal 22%, which was very noticeable, as most kickoffs went out the back of the end zone for a touchback. How procedural and boring.
The NFL absolutely had to go back to the drawing board to make the kickoff something more than a time for bathroom breaks or a moment to grab another cold one. In Thursday night's game, there were eight kickoffs, seven of which were returned. A one-game sample size isn’t much to go on, but the immediate impact was palpable.
The new alignment sees the return team blockers line up on their own 35-yard line while the opposing team sits on its 40. Once the returner fields the ball, the blocking looks similar to a run play, changing the dynamic entirely.
The Broncos have a few explosive options that they’ll surely toy around with. Marvin Mims Jr. was an All-Pro returner last season, and with his breakaway speed, Denver could consistently make plays on special teams.
With the blocking being similar to a run play, it might make sense to put Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin to receive kickoffs due to his explosiveness and ability to squeeze through blocks. In addition, Mims will have an expanded role on offense in 2024, and it might make sense to limit the number of his returns, making someone like McLaughlin a great choice to take over.
Payton is no stranger to emphasizing special teams, and with the new rules in place for 2024, there’s no doubt he’ll have the Broncos prepared to make an impact. Whether it’s Mims, McLaughlin, or even Blake Watson, Denver has plenty of options for returning kicks, and perhaps even an advantage.
