Broncos Training Camp Notebook | First Acclimation Practice: What We Learned

The cleats hit the grass for the first time on Wednesday at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. It wasn't a fully unfettered training camp practice, but one the Denver Broncos called an "acclimation" day.

The Broncos will wisely work their way toward a full-go training camp practice, and they could be circling Friday as the goal, which is the first day fans will be in attendance. As per tradition, the Broncos will celebrate their "Back Together Weekend" with the fans on Saturday.

There were several storylines worth knowing from report day. But what did we learn from the Broncos' acclimation practice? Let's dive into the takeaways and key storylines.

Bo Nix a Full Go

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing the voluntary OTA sessions and being limited during mandatory minicamp, Nix was out there on Wednesday as a full-go participant. The third-year quarterback spent the offseason recovering from the fractured ankle he suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs.

After Nix underwent a second procedure in June to clean up some painful bone spurs that had formed, it set his return timetable back a few weeks. However, both he and the Broncos maintained that he'd be cleared and good to go by training camp, and that's exactly how it unfolded.

Nix looked good out there on Wednesday. Sharp, and that's by all accounts.

Head coach Sean Payton was as pleased as anyone to see his young franchise quarterback out on the grass again, especially during team period. However, Payton also explained why he isn't all that interested in talking about the trope of Nix "taking the next step" in Year 3.

"I don't know. 'The next step' is kind of cliche. I mean, he just finished winning 14 games and having a really good season," Payton said of Nix on Wednesday. "Do I think he's going to continue to improve? Yes."

Payton emphasized how Nix has been right on the timeline the Broncos put out publicly back in May when the news of his clean-up procedure hit the wire .

Man, I'm pleased with the shape he's in and the timeline relative to everything we've discussed injury-wise is falling into place. It's good to have him back out there in team periods. And I think there's certain areas for us offensively that can help with the quarterback. A consistent running game throughout the year—there's some things we can do to help him, so we're off and getting started."

Jonathon Cooper Practices

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) walks off the field after practice at the Hanbury Manor. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After reporting for training camp on Tuesday , Cooper practiced in full on Wednesday. If Cooper's presence wasn't enough, we got some additional clarity on the Broncos' view of their veteran rush linebacker as the criminal case against him proceeds later this summer.

"Well, we're staying the course with the league, we're staying the course with league protocol [and] club protocol, relative to what we're advised to do. He's been fantastic, working away from the building. And we'll continue to do that and monitor it. We're supportive and yet, very much aware of the seriousness of these type of things. Pretty much what I said in the spring... there's a schedule and a course to this, and that's what we have to follow."

Jonathon Cooper was fully out there. Sean Payton said the Broncos are "fully supportive" of the beleaguered OLB amid his ongoing legal battle.



🎥 via @Romi_Bean pic.twitter.com/z1pWufFsKn — Mile High Huddle (@MileHighHuddle) July 29, 2026

The Broncos have remained in close contact with Cooper since excusing him from mandatory minicamp back in June. He checked himself into an inpatient mental health facility, again, with the Broncos' blessing.

The team is standing behind Cooper, though it fully understands the serious nature of the allegations laid against him after being charged with felony assault stemming from a domestic incident with his then-girlfriend.

One concern with Cooper reporting for training camp was the possibility of it becoming a distraction to the Broncos. Payton made it clear: the Broncos will be doing everything in their power to ensure that it won't take away from their mission.

"No, not at all," Payton said in response to a question on whether Cooper is a distraction risk.

Considering that Cooper's arraignment court date isn't until August 31 , perhaps the off-the-field drama won't distract from what the Broncos are working toward this summer. Time will tell.

"[We're] fully supportive of him right now as we gather all the information and then we go from there," Payton said of Cooper.

Coach Michael Wilhoite's Return

Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite during training camp at Centura Health Training Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Payton confirmed that the Broncos have indeed rehired Wilhoite, who served as their outside linebackers coach in 2023 and 2024. Wilhoite was fired after he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer following an altercation at Denver International Airport.

The charges against Wilhoite were dropped in June after he entered into a diversion program. With the young coach's legal troubles in the rearview, the Broncos brought him back enthusiastically.

"Man, he's obviously been away for a little bit over a year-and-a-half," Payton said of Wilhoite on Wednesday. "I'm a huge fan and he too went through a long and lengthy process. He's cleared and met with all of us. We felt real good and I'm excited to have him back."

When it comes to Wilhoite's wherewithal as a coach, the proof is in the pudding. He helped Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper both turn a corner in 2024, contributing to the Broncos' achievement of leading the NFL in sacks that year.

Denver repeated that feat in 2025, thanks to the lasting influence of Wilhoite and the constant presence of defensive line coach Jamar Cain. Now that the dynamic coaching duo has been reunited, the Broncos' pass rush is poised to three-peat as the NFL's sack kings, though it remains to be seen exactly what title the team will give Wilhoite, since Isaac Shewmaker is the outside linebackers coach.

Injury Report

Denver Broncos rookie tight end Caleb Lohner catches a pass at rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, at Broncos Park, Powered by CommonSpirit. | Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

The Broncos placed linebacker Jordan Turner on the Active/Non-Football Injury list and offensive guard Nick Gargiulo on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on the doorstep of training camp , and both young players watched Wednesday's proceedings from the sideline.

Joining them as spectators was young tight end Caleb Lohner, who underwent knee surgery in early June. It was a "routine" clean-up procedure that wasn't expected to eat too much into his training camp availability, so we'll see how quickly he can be cleared for practice.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Blake Cotton exited practice, per The Denver Post 's Luca Evans . It's unclear whether it was due to an injury. Cotton was signed in mid-June after trying out during mandatory minicamp.

At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Cotton is a long cornerback hailing from the University of Utah. The Broncos are quite deep at cornerback, so things will march on apace, but he can't really afford to miss time with an injury. Fingers crossed for the undrafted rookie.

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