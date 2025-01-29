Broncos Can Afford Luxury Options this Offseason: But Should They?
The Denver Broncos find themselves in a rather enviable position entering the 2025 season from a team-building perspective. After a fantastic rookie season from rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos appear to have found a long-term option under center with a franchise quarterback.
To what degree Nix will be great has yet to be determined, but Denver at least appears to have a serviceable option with the potential to continue to improve on a cost-control contract over the next three to four seasons (depending on the utilization of the fifth-year option on Nix’s contract).
Whether Nix has the ability to break through and compete perennially with the superstar quarterbacks littered throughout the AFC is simply a question the Broncos have time to answer because, for now, the team will be receiving surplus value at the quarterback relative to his contract.
Denver now enters a four-year window to try to build a star-studded roster around the rookie quarterback contract. It’s best to have an undisputed superstar quarterback regardless of what they're getting paid, but the next best thing might be a good ascending player being paid pennies on the dollar relative to the market for the position.
Denver also appears to be fairly set at a number of other spots widely considered as “positions of value” entering the offseason. After re-signing left tackle Garett Bolles to a new contract to pair with Mike McGlinchey on the other side, Denver has two stalwarts and known quantities at one of the most valuable and scarce positions in all of football, quality starters.
While not as sought after on the market, last season also showed that the interior offensive line market has inflated as well. Denver is set there for the next few seasons as well, with Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz.
On the other side of the ball, the Broncos may have some long-term questions at the more highly paid and drafted positions of edge rusher and cornerback, but for at least the next season or so, they have starting-caliber options, intriguing youth, and cost-controlled assets. The Broncos may lack a true superstar at edge (depending on one’s perspective of Nik Bonitto) but not many rosters can claim to be four-deep at the position like Denver, with Bonitto, Jonathan Cooper, Jonah Elliss, and Dondrea Tillman.
Denver also should feel pretty good at cornerback with superstar Patrick Surtain II to go with Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian. The Broncos have two years of control on Moss and McMillian.
Edge and cornerback are valuable enough positions that Denver (and all teams) should always be looking to add talent, but both positions are likely stable entering 2025 and will need to be reevaluated next offseason and draft cycle.
With exciting ascending options or known quality players at each of quarterback, offensive tackle, edge rusher, and cornerback, the Broncos have a fantastic foundation in which to continue to build the roster this offseason. Having most of the most coveted and expensive positions already covered for 2025, one might argue Sean Payton and company can afford some luxury expenditures this offseason.
Luxury Options
Whether it be paying a (relatively) high-priced free agent or using an early draft pick, the Broncos will have the ability to add top-of-the-market talent at such devalued positions, such as running back, tight end, linebacker, and safety. Each position appears to be an obvious hole on the depth chart entering this offseason and areas the Broncos can and most certainly will address before next season.
From paying Miami safety Jevon Holland or Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton to drafting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, the Broncos have built a strong enough base in value positions that they can and will consider “devalued” positions for a chance to add a difference-maker.
Elephant in the Room
Wide receiver and interior defensive line are quite obviously value positions considered where top prospects for the position are drafted and what top-of-the-line free agents earn on the open market. Denver may appear solidified in the short term at both positions, but both are exceedingly fragile.
Outside of wide receiver Courtland Sutton, each of Denver’s other options at wide receiver are promising but have not played to a level that should make the team or player comfortable with their roles this offseason. Also, with Sutton having just one year left on his current contract, the Broncos' wide receiver room does not have many, if any, known quantities to pair with the duration of Nix’s rookie contract.
The interior defensive line also appears solid on the surface, but with D.J. Jones entering free agency and every single one of Denver’s other top snap earners on the line in Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach entering the last season of their contracts, the team should look to fortify the position early to build in a succession plan on the always valuable defensive line.
The Takeaway
The Broncos and their current roster build have undoubtedly built their team to the point that they should consider paying a top-of-the-market player or drafting a prospect with one of their first selections at running back, tight end, linebacker, or safety.
The Broncos have multi-year options and promise at most of the valued positions in quarterback, offensive tackle, edge rusher, and cornerback. However, Broncos Country cannot sleep on the team continuing to play the value game and instead utilize its premium resources, specifically in the draft, on the premium positions of wide receiver and interior defensive line.
With so many areas filled and options at other spots, the Broncos have options and fluidity this offseason. A team that is still building but suddenly appears to be in an enviable position.
