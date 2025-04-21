NFL Insider Details Possible Broncos Trade-Up for Running Back
The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly upon us. And as the league, fans, and media descend upon Green Bay for this week’s festivities, the rumor mill is in full swing. Where will the quarterbacks come off the board? Will it be Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter first going to Cleveland? Does Jacksonville do something unexpected? Who shocks everyone and makes a bold trade?
Per former NFL scout Bryan Broaddus, the Broncos are a team to watch that could move up the board in Round 1 on Thursday. Echoing earlier sentiments by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Broaddus confirmed that teams around the league believe the Broncos might pull off a blockbuster deal for a running back.
“Everybody in the NFL circles now thinks that the team that is going to be potentially super aggressive will be Denver. We’ll see if Denver is in fact the team," Broaddus said Monday. "We know that Sean Payton likes to come flying up the board; he’s got a pretty good football team. Maybe next year’s 1 is kind of … maybe that’s a late pick in the first round. I would look for Denver to be a team that might be aggressive in going to get one of these running backs.”
The implied target here is former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, the consensus RB1 in this year's class. If Jeanty slipped past the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5, the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, and the New York Jets at No. 7, anything is possible — albeit highly unlikely.
If Jeanty doesn’t fall, would Denver be so bold as to trade up for North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton or Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson? While running back is a devalued position in the league, at least compared to other positions, the Broncos do appear (on paper) to be a running back away from a championship-competitive roster.
Many would scoff at the Broncos pairing No. 20 with a future first-rounder to move up for a running back not named Jeanty in the 2025 Draft. As an alternative, the club can take a different player on Day 1 and then pair pick No. 51 with a future early selection to jump back up for a runner.
In a draft with few true blue-chip-graded prospects, there appear to be ample teams looking to sell and move down the board, which may play directly into the Broncos' hands. After all, it wouldn't be the first time head coach Sean Payton was "aggressive" in getting his guy.