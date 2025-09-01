Broncos Announce Which Defender Will Wear the Green Dot on His Helmet
There are questions surrounding the Denver Broncos' inside linebacker position entering the 2025 season. With Alex Singleton returning from a torn ACL and a recent thumb injury, and Dre Greenlaw being slow-walked to the starting line, we don't yet have perfect clarity at inside linebacker.
There's a reason the Broncos are carrying three inside linebackers on the practice squad. Before Monday, we didn't even know for sure which linebacker would be wearing the green dot on his helmet, signifying the radio and signal-caller. However, Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleared that up when talking about Singleton.
“He’s a great communicator. There are a couple of things that I’m not going to say are musts, but are certainly pluses for inside linebackers," Payton said of Singleton on Monday. "No. 1 are instincts, tackling, but he is a calming influence relative to getting the defense lined up. He wears the green dot, his leadership."
Singleton's Path Back to the Field
It's been a while since Broncos Country has seen Singleton patrolling the second level of the defense. On the heels of back-to-back 100-tackle seasons to begin his Broncos career, he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 last season. The Broncos got by with Justin Strnad in Singleton's place, playing next to Cody Barton.
Barton took his talents to the Tennessee Titans this past offseason, while Strnad was re-signed to a one-year deal to provide some experienced depth. Meanwhile, the Broncos also invested a multi-year deal into Greenlaw, wooing him away from the San Francisco 49ers.
A Unique Talent
For those Broncos fans who might have a hazy memory of Singleton, Payton laid out the tangible and intangible blessings of the veteran linebacker's game.
"All those things outside of just his ability to play and tackle," Payton said of Singleton. "He communicates well, he’s, I’m sure, considered one of our leaders. So it’s hard to replace that when there’s a lot of intangible things that you lose when you lose a player like that.”
Singleton enters a contract year at age 31. He'll be 32 in December. It wasn't the most fortunate development, tearing his ACL at 30 years old, but at least he gets the 2025 season to reprove himself, both to the Broncos and the NFL, before hitting free agency again in the spring.
It wouldn't be a shock to see the Broncos bring Singleton back on a short-term deal when the time comes. Singleton has been a terrific find for GM George Paton and the pro personnel department at Broncos HQ.
The Greenlaw Game
As for Greenlaw, we're yet to see him actually take the field in the Orange and Blue. Considered to be one of the best linebackers in the NFL, when healthy, his problem has been staying on the field of late.
The Broncos have erred on the extreme side of caution this summer, especially after he suffered a pair of quad injuries, keeping Greenlaw out of the preseason games. Payton talked last week about the possibility of Greenlaw being on a pitch count to start the season, but we'll find out on Sunday when the Titans arrive for the season opener.
Payton made it clear on Monday that, while Greenlaw didn't participate in the preseason games, that doesn't mean he's been sitting on his thumbs. The linebacker is in football shape.
“He hadn’t played in the preseason, but he’s gotten a lot of work. We are being smart. We’re being conservative relative to the approach," Payton said of Greenlaw. "It’s a long season. So most importantly, having him not only healthy early on, but for the long haul is the goal... And yes, is there always risk when you’re lining up out there playing a position like that? There certainly is, but he’s very much in tune to what we’re doing.”
The Takeaway
If the Broncos get a little luck by way of the injury bug, their linebacker position will be on par with their defensive line and rush linebackers. And we've known for a while that the Broncos' secondary might be the best in the NFL.
Fingers crossed that the Broncos are able to get Greenlaw and Singleton both to the finish line, because the 17-game regular season is a war of attrition, and these are two of the team's best soldiers. And the fact that Singleton will be wearing the green dot implies that he might not be joining Greenlaw on the pitch count. Singleton will be on the field.