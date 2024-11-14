Broncos Announce Return of WR Josh Reynolds from IR
The Denver Broncos are getting a playmaker back. On Wednesday, the team announced that veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds has been designated to return from injured reserve, and that fullback Michael Burton has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.
Burton has been through the ringer this season with regard to roster shenanigans and practice squad elevations. But he's back on the 53-man roster, for now.
The big news is Reynolds' return. Signed on a two-year deal this past spring, he made some solid contributions before suffering a hand injury in Week 5.
Reynolds' stay on IR wasn't without incident, alas. He was involved in a shooting outside of a Denver strip club last month. Although there were injuries, nobody was seriously injured, per reports.
The 29-year-old wideout has 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown this season. Considering how badly the Broncos offense has been deprived of playmakers at the skill positions, Reynolds' return comes at a very fortuitous time with the team sitting at 5-5 on the season and very much in the AFC Wildcard hunt.
Originally a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, Reynolds has totaled 232 receptions for 3,116 yards and 20 touchdowns throughout his career. The Broncos are his fourth NFL team.
Reynolds was a starter opposite Courtland Sutton when he went down with his injury. Time will tell whether Sean Payton will reinstall Reynolds back in the starting lineup.
Next up, the Broncos will host the 6-4 Atlanta Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High.
