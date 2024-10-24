Report: Broncos WR Josh Reynolds Shot Twice After Leaving Strip Club
According to 9NEWS' Janet Oravetz, Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was wounded in a shooting last weekend. Reynolds and another man were reportedly shot while driving after leaving a Denver-area strip club.
After multiple 911 calls, ambulances and police arrived to find Reynolds among the injured.
"Officers responded there and located the victims. Among them was Reynolds, who, according to court documents, was shot twice, once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. Another man was shot in his back. A third victim was wounded by shattered glass, the court documents say. All three had scrapes from climbing over a fence, the documents say," Oravetz wrote.
The court documents state that Reynolds was shot twice, and once in the head. Very scary stuff.
According to Oravetz, two men have been arrested for the shooting.
"On Wednesday, Denver Police announced they arrested two men in the case, Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza.
"According to court documents, a video from the strip club shows Mendoza entering the club just after midnight. The documents say Mendoza did not engage with the entertainers but instead watched the victims. As they left, Mendoza followed them out, the documents say," Oravetz wrote.
Reynolds has been on injured reserve with a broken finger. This is breaking news and we'll be providing updates as more information is gleaned about his condition.
