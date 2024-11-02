Broncos Announce Pair of Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Tilt
Just one day removed from releasing him, the Denver Broncos have re-signed veteran fullback Michael Burton the practice squad, the team announced on Saturday. One of Sean Payton's favorite players is back in the fold.
The Broncos also announced that linebacker Kwon Alexander has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's road tilt at the Baltimore Ravens. It marks the third straight game that Alexander has been elevated, which means it'll be his last. The Broncos will either have to waive him or sign him to the active roster.
If Alexander is waived, the Broncos can still re-sign him to the practice squad, but only after he passes through the NFL waiver wire unclaimed. So far, he's made a solid contribution as Denver's third linebacker in support of Cody Barton and Justin Strnad.
Let's not forget that Denver also has Zach Cunningham chillin' on the practice squad, another veteran inside linebacker. So if things don't work out with Alexander, and the Broncos are unable to keep him in the fold, Cunningham is waiting in the wings with a full deck of gameday elevations.
Cunningham was the NFL's tackles leader in 2020 with the Houston Texans. He joined the Broncos in the immediate aftermath of Alex Singleton's season-ending ACL injury in Week 3.
It would be a surprise if the Broncos don't find a way to keep Alexander around, though. He's another Payton guy, dating back to their time together with the New Orleans Saints in 2020 and 2021.
Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015, Alexander led the NFL in tackles in 2016 and earned a Pro Bowl in 2017. The Broncos are the 30-year-old's sixth NFL team.
In two games this season (one start), Alexander has three tackles (one solo) and a fumble recovery.
