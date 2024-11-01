Report: Broncos Release FB Michael Burton
The Denver Broncos made a tough roster decision on Friday, and it might come back to haunt them. The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel reported that Denver has released veteran fullback Michael Burton to make room for an interior offensive lineman.
"Broncos are releasing veteran FB Mike Burton, per the wire, but Burton is expected to be back on the practice squad and to be elevated Sunday in Baltimore.
Denver needed a spot for OL Calvin Throckmorton, who is out of PS elevations. He goes to the 53-man roster," Gabriel reported.
The Broncos have been through this before with Burton, waiving him early this season. But he wasn't pursued by another team and the Broncos managed to re-sign him to the practice squad.
Two months later, the landscape may have changed at fullback around the NFL and there's a chance Burton might garner some interest out there. He is a veteran fullback, after all, and he's about as good as it gets for the modern game, finishing as a Pro Bowl alternate last season.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton likes Burton, though, so it would hurt to see him land elsewhere. Odds are, Burton will return to the Broncos via the practice squad, where the team can opt to 'elevate' him on gamedays three times.
In Throckmorton's case, the Broncos have already maxed out the number of elevations they could use for him. With starting center Luke Wattenberg still on injured reserve, Denver's backup and key swing interior offensive lineman, Alex Forsyth, is now Bo Nix's snapper, so depth is a concern.
These concerns have caused the Broncos to elevate Throckmorton often of late, and now, they have to sign him to the active roster or else risk losing him. Would it be a great loss? Maybe not, but obviously, when push comes to shove, the Broncos currently would seem to value Throckmorton than Burton.
But that's not exactly fair as it's apples and oranges. Burton made a great play last week, when the reverse went to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who pulled up, and lobbed the ball 28 yards to the fullback for a big gain on a trick play.
Payton trusted Burton to make that play and he did. If it shakes out the way Denver hopes, Payton will get to have his cake and eat it, too, if Burton is re-signed to the practice squad and kept in the fold.
There might even be enough time to get Burton re-signed to the practice squad and elevate him on the road vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
