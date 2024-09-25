Broncos ILB Alex Singleton to Miss Rest of Season with ACL Tear
Denver Broncos starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton suffered a torn ACL and will be placed on season-ending injured reserve, head coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday.
Singleton was injured in Sunday's victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during a first-quarter interception by safety Brandon Jones, according to Payton. He finished the remainder of the game and initially was "asymptomatic" before an MRI revealed the damage.
"It was kind of remarkable," Payton told reporters. "Then he felt a little soreness and we looked at it some more. Sure enough, he'll be scheduled for surgery about two weeks from now. ... He was just as surprised [as we were]."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A defensive captain and the leading tackler since arriving in 2022, Singleton was off to another productive start this year, tallying 31 combined stops (17 solo), one quarterback hit, an interception, and a pass deflection across three games — 100% of Denver's defensive snaps (190/190).
Singleton, 30, is under contract through 2025.
His loss explains the recent addition of former Pro Bowl ILB Kwon Alexander, who was signed to the Broncos' practice squad. The team reportedly also signed veteran ILB Zach Cunningham to the practice squad. Both players practiced on Wednesday.
The remaining ILBs on Denver's 53-man roster are Cody Barton, Justin Strnad, and Kristian Welch.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!