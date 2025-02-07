Broncos' Best Backup QB Options Among NFL's Top-10 Free Agents
The Denver Broncos have their starting quarterback in Bo Nix, but they need a backup. Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, the Broncos' two backup quarterbacks in 2024, are set to become unrestricted free agents.
The Broncos could always bring back one or the other, but it's possible they could look at other free agents. Therefore, it's good to know who the top options are among QBs set to become unrestricted free agents.
I'm going to break down my top 10 unrestricted free agents at each position, starting with the quarterbacks. Keep in mind that there could be coming street free agents, too, as teams decide which players to cut.
Here's my list of top 10 free agent QBs:
- Sam Darnold
- Russell Wilson
- Daniel Jones
- Justin Fields
- Mac Jones
- Jameis Winston
- Jacoby Brissett
- Mason Rudolph
- Andy Dalton
- Cooper Rush
What to make of this list? For starters, Broncos fans can rule out the top two, Wilson and Darnold, because both will want the chance to start. Both are likely in line for three-year deals, similar to what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Baker Mayfield last year.
The next three names are all former first-round picks who might have to take one-year deals but could be seeking the chance to compete for a starting job or may prefer to go to a team on which the QB believes he can learn from the head coach or offensive coordinator about how to improve.
That would likely leave the quarterbacks ranked 6-10 as players who could be considered to be the Broncos' backup. Winston is familiar with Broncos head coach Sean Payton, so one can't rule him out. Dalton has a lot of starting experience, which could be useful both to serve as a mentor for Nix and to have a reliable veteran under center if Nix were ever to miss time with an injury.
Of course, the Broncos could opt to bring back Stidham or Wilson. This might be the best option for the Broncos as they would have a backup who's worked with Payton and knows the system in place.
The main concern with any backup quarterback will be his price point. Dalton, for instance, got $10M over two years when he signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. An APY of $5M to $6M might be what the Broncos have to pay to get a solid backup quarterback.
Most likely, the Broncos will take their time in free agency to find a backup. Nix has shown more than enough to be the starter in 2025, so the Broncos don't have to rush into signing a backup. They can let the market settle and find better value.
But while it's fun to think about the players who can fill clear positions of need on both sides of the ball, fans shouldn't forget about backup quarterback being on the Broncos' to-do list While you don't want to rely heavily on backup quarterbacks, it's good to have a solid one in place in case the need arises.
