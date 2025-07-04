Broncos Banking on Continuity to Dominate the Trenches in 2025
The Denver Broncos have something going that most other teams don’t: a league-low roster turnover rate. While teams, on average, have about 25-35% roster turnover, the Broncos sit below 20%, which helps maintain continuity with fewer changing pieces.
That helps the Broncos' roster overall, but there are two spots where it could be crucial for the unit's success. Those areas would be the offensive and defensive line.
Chemistry can play a significant role in the success of both units. If you don’t know those around you, it can lead to some issues when it comes to certain types of blocks, such as combo blocks or stunt rushes, or specific pass-rush attacks. The continuity doesn't mean the Broncos' are perfect up front, but it can help mitigate some of those issues.
On the offensive line, both left guard Ben Powers and center Luke Wattenberg can be considered weak links. Powers is a solid guard, though overpaid, and Wattenberg had a solid showing in his first season as a starter.
Both had their fair share of issues, with Powers struggling more in pass protection and Wattenberg in run blocking. Unfortunately, neither was good enough in run blocking to compensate. So, each player needs to take steps towards improvement on an individual level, which is helped by not having to get build new chemistry with the guy playing next to him.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Last year, even though left tackle Garett Bolles and Powers remained as the duo on the left side, the left guard had to adapt to the new center in Wattenberg. Meanwhile, Wattenberg had to adapt to being the full-time center working between Powers and right guard Quinn Meinerz.
So, these big boys up front have to establish effective communication and chemistry, as well as work to improve on an individual level. With the Broncos returning all five O-line starters, the players can focus on the individual aspect of it.
As for the defensive line, the Broncos' top four are the same with the re-signing of D.J. Jones, Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach returning for 2025. While the defensive line is more individual than the offensive line, there are still certain areas where chemistry and continuity, if maintained, matter, both against the run and when rushing the passer. This can even extend out with rush linebackers Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Jonah Elliss on the edge.
When the D-linemen understand the subtlety of each other's attacking methods, they can capitalize on that and create more confusion for opposing blockers. They can pick up on specific moves or signs and react accordingly. It can reach a point where they can communicate with their eyes or subtle movements without actually speaking and risk tipping off their opponents.
Sustaining the continuity in these two units can help lead to success for both the offense and defense. If you need more evidence of this, look to the Super Bowl, where the Philadelphia Eagles were able to dominate the trenches over the Kansas City Chiefs on both sides of the line.
The Eagles had continuity with both units, though they were dealing with a change to their offensive line, so it wasn't a perfect comparison to the Broncos having all five returning.
The Takeaway
This would be an excellent time for the Broncos to capitalize on the continuity of those units, as it is unlikely to be the same next year. Wattenberg enters a contract year, while both Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey could end up as cap casualties after the 2025 season. Odds are, the Broncos will be dealing with two new starters on offense.
As for the Broncos' defensive line, three of their top four are all set to be free agents after this season, though Allen is expected to land an extension at some point. The question is, do the Broncos also bring back either Franklin-Myers or Roach, or do they deal with two new pieces in their top four next season?
Recommended Articles
The Broncos will likely be dealing with at least one change there, but barring the team bringing everyone back, they won’t have the same continuity next year.
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!