One Ridiculous Stat Shows Just How Dominant Garett Bolles Has Been

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles has delivered Pro Bowl-caliber play a few times in his career, but he kept getting passed over. A lot of that had to do with the Broncos' lack of team success, but if Bolles was ever going to garner a Pro Bowl nod, he'd have to make his case bulletproof.

Undeniable.

How's this for bulletproot? Bolles is the only NFL tackle with at least 975 pass-blocking snaps to not allow a sack this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Not only that, but Bolles has been excellent as a run blocker, too. It all came together for him in Year 9, and finally, he got that recognition from his peers. The Broncos co-led the NFL with six Pro Bowlers , including their blindside blocker.

“Obviously, we’re having a hell of a season. We’re having obviously the best season I’ve had since I’ve been here," Bolles said back when he was selected for the Pro Bowl in December. "Having all my teammates with me, seeing everybody get the awards that they deserve, is a special moment for all of us, and I couldn’t have been more proud of all of them."

Other First-Time Broncos Pro Bowlers

Like Bolles, Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz and defensive end Zach Allen finally got the Pro Bowl monkey off their back, garnering recognition, along with rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

"Especially Zach and his first Pro Bowl, Quinn, his first Pro Bowl, obviously Bonitto doing his thing, Pat doing his thing," Bolles said. "Then obviously the alternates that we have is truly a special moment for all of us. I’m proud of my teammates and all the love for them."

The Broncos had a long list of Pro Bowl alternates , headlined by quarterback Bo Nix. However, if the Broncos have it their way, no player will participate in the Pro Bowl Games in February, because they'll be competing in the Super Bowl.

Bolles' Perseverance

Bolles was one of those players who went through hell during the Broncos' prolonged playoff drought. He arguably suffered even more, thanks to the 'Garett Holds' era that marked his first three years in the league.

Bolles first began turning the ship around in 2020, earning second-team All-Pro honors. But aside from his selection to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team in 2017, that was his only league accolade to speak of — until he was voted to the Pro Bowl.

Bolles has to be at the top of the list for the NFL's first-ever Protector of the Year award. Andrew Thomas of the New York Giants is a threat for that award, but Bolles has blocked his rear end off on a team playing meaningful football, set to win his Conference's No. 1 playoff seed.

How wild would it be to see Bolles bring home the inaugural Protector of the Year award, considering his long road to where he stands today? Not many Broncos fans could have predicted it, but he has become one of the top tackles in the NFL.

That happened a few years ago, though. Shame on the NFL for waiting until 2025 to finally recognize Bolles the way he deserves.

The Broncos have given up the fewest sacks in the NFL this season. Nix is healthy and primed for a playoff run. Bolles is a big reason for that.

“I mean, we have a lot of guys in this locker room that deserve it, that didn’t get it," Bolles said of the Pro Bowl. "Then obviously our season is, there’s a reason why we’re winning because a lot of guys are dominating their positions. They’re top in their positions around the league, and a lot of teams respect us, coaches respect us, teams respect us, but that’s just who the Denver organization is, the Denver Broncos organization.

"I mean, everyone respects us, and we’re just trying to get back to where we belong... We want to get back to having the accolades and getting back to where we belong and keeping that trophy where it belongs, and that’s here in Denver.”

