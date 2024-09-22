3 Satisfying Takeaways From Broncos' 26-7 Win Over Bucs
Week 3’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off a two-game road trip for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos will spend the next 10 days traveling for an eventual Week 4 game at the New York Jets.
In Tampa, Denver was listed as heavy underdogs as the winless away team squared off against a 2-0 red-hot Bucs team in the sweltering Florida heat and humidity. Sean Payton and Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles share a commonality, hailing from the Bill Parcells coaching tree. But Payton has had the upper hand with a commanding 8-0 record against Bowles' defenses as either a head coach or defensive coordinator.
On Sunday, against all odds, Payton’s unsuspecting Broncos busted up the Bucs in Tampa to the tune of 26-7, making it nine straight games in a row for Payton over Bowles. For the first time in what feels like a very long time, we'll review three sweet and satisfying takeaways from a Broncos victory — the first win of the season — as heavy underdogs on the road.
Broncos Plunder Bucs Defense with Efficient Offense
I’ll be the first to admit that I didn’t see this type of upset win coming for a Broncos offense that has been atrocious in the first two weeks of defeats. But finally, Bo Nix's performance and Payton’s play-calling were in tune from the opening drive, which resulted in a six-play, 70-yard drive touchdown drive, capped off by the rookie quarterback's second rushing score of the season.
The rookie first-rounder from Oregon showed improved footwork and vision, scanning the field and stepping into his throws from inside the pocket as he found nine separate receivers by the end of the game.
On Denver's second possession, Nix and company earned another rushing touchdown via Jaleel McLaughlin’s one-yard scamper, the first score by a Broncos running back this season. Payton’s commitment to the running game finally took the suffocating pressure off his rookie signal-caller, allowing Nix to throw from the pocket and scramble to avoid pressure.
While Nix is still searching for his first passing touchdown as a pro, Week 3's win was the first game where he didn’t throw an interception or turn the ball over. He displayed immense poise in a hostile environment, showing for the first time in three weeks that the NFL isn’t too much for him.
In his first NFL victory, Nix went 25-of-36 for 216 yards and rushed nine times for 47 yards and a touchdown. Payton’s offense totaled 352 yards and commanded the time of possession 32:08 to Tampa’s 27:52.
Javonte Williams’ lone fumble was the only turnover of the day as Payton’s trust in his special teams unit paid off, as Wil Lutz went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts. So... that’s what an NFL offense looks like. Before anyone plans a parade, let’s hope we see it two weeks in a row.
Broncos OL Answers the Bell
One of the biggest reasons Nix had the best game of his young career is because the Broncos' offensive line blocked its tail off to protect him. Nix went from taking two sacks per game in consecutive losses to not being sacked at all against a stubborn and tough Bucs defense.
Right tackle Alex Palczewski made his first career start, filling in for Mike McGlinchey, who went to injured reserve with an MCL injury last week, and held his own against Tampa’s pass rush. While the Broncos' O-line didn’t play perfectly and Tampa was still able to get some QB pressures, the entire unit played an improved brand of football, looking prepared for pre-snap blitzes while regularly communicating with each other regarding their assignments.
Behind this starting five, Payton’s offense finally saw a moderately successful rushing attack for the first time this season, posting a season-high 136 yards on the ground. Additionally, Denver’s offense turned in a season-high 18 first downs, 10 of which came from the rushing attack.
The effective ground game also hit paydirt with McLaughlin's impressive touchdown, where he juked opponents and high-tailed it around the edge to pay-dirt. The Broncos averaged a whopping 4.9 yards per play, yielding some much-needed momentum and confidence from a group that had previously been nosediving early this season.
At last, Payton’s battle cry for his team to aid Nix paid off in an impressive team win with an offense that’s humming headed into New York.
Broncos Smother Baker Mayfield & the Bucs
Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s unit continued to show why it has been the strength of the football team, limiting Mayfield and the Bucs offense to just one score. The lone Tampa touchdown came on a five-yard pass from Mayfield to wideout Chris Godwin against Broncos second-year cornerback Riley Moss late in the second quarter.
Ironically, Joseph’s defense surrendered a similarly singular five-yard touchdown pass in Week 2, proving to be stout and stubborn the last two games. But aside from that one scoring play, there weren’t many positives for the Bucs offense because of Denver’s relentless style of attack.
One of my keys to victory against Tampa was for the Broncos pass rushers to batter and bruise Mayfield, and Denver’s defenders demolished him with seven total sacks. Dondrea Tillman, who was just promoted to the 53-man roster three days ago, led the team with three QB hits and two sacks for -18 yards.
Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, John Franklin-Myers, and Devon Key all recorded a sack of their own and nine total hits on Mayfield.
Starting safety Brandon Jones headlines the Broncos' new-look defensive backfield. He recorded two takeaways in the game, an interception, and a fumble recovery, in addition to being the third-leading tackler on the team.
Another of my keys to victory was Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II winning his matchup against Mike Evans, which was an understatement in this game. Evans was only targeted three times and caught two passes for just 17 yards. Meanwhile, on the opposite side, Moss contained Godwin to just six receptions for 53 yards and the only touchdown of the game.
In a critical Week 3 matchup where the Broncos' offense finally upheld its end of the bargain, Joseph's defense remained unwavering in its commitment to being the strength of the team. The Broncos' defense should feel ecstatic about the offense's progress this week, which could yield a motivated bunch ready to take on Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett, and the Jets next week.
