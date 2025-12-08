Sean Payton Gives Credit to Lesser-Known Broncos Contributor

The Denver Broncos' longest rushing play in Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders came not from quarterback Bo Nix or running back RJ Harvey.

It came on the legs of starting fullback Adam Prentice, who rumbled for an 18-yard gain straight up the gut midway through the third quarter — the 10th play of an 14-play, 91-yard drive — which eventually set up a short Harvey scoring run.

"So, you're not giving Adam any credit for like, the [18]-yard belly play. That was a big play, were you getting a hot dog during that play?" Broncos head coach Sean Payton joked to a reporter after the game.

Payton, who was familiar with Prentice from their time together in New Orleans, made it a point to spotlight the unheralded former undrafted free agent, who finished with 22 rushing yards on two attempts and 11 receiving yards across two catches against the Raiders.

"With Nate's [Adkins] injury – and we think he's close to coming back – but he's done a really good job, because Nate played some of that role where he's at," Payton said. "Listen, he had a really good game today because there's some contact inline with he and the linebackers. And the one thing about him is you know exactly what you're getting. You're never fooled. And his run fits, his blocking fits, all those things for a full back, I'm sure, when we look at the film, he played well."

Prentice (6-0, 245) actually entered the NFL with the Broncos, joining the club following the 2021 draft. He was waived at final cuts and resurfaced with the Saints, for whom he played four seasons, recording 13 starts.

Prentice rejoined the Broncos this August after veteran fullback Michael Burton and reserve tight end Nate Adkins (who often functioned as a blocker) were lost to injury. The 28-year-old was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in September; he's since appeared in each of Denver's 12 regular-season contests.

He's currently grading out as Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest-rated FB among nine qualifiers — one of the best of a dying breed who will continue to be an integral, if unsung, component of the offense.

"We’ve utilized Adam in some of the sub-protection roles. He’s really good, and he’s heavy. He’s good at protection," Payton lauded Friday. "So when you get into maybe some of your longer-yardage situations... He’s converted a few too. I think he had one last week. I think he’s had two now where we’ve dumped it to him. I think we have a good idea how we’re using [the backs].”

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos running back Adam Prentice (46) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Payton Pleased with Ground Game

Speaking to the Broncos' backfield, the unit performed noticeably better than in last week's matchup against Washington as every active RB — Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie — averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry versus the Raiders. Even Prentice and Nix eclipsed that mark.

Denver racked up 152 rushing yards, converted 11 first downs, and controlled the clock for more than 39 minutes via its ground attack, which didn't go unnoticed to Payton.

"Yeah, man I thought both backs ran hard, thought the guys up front played well. Thought we blocked the perimeter well," he said. "And then, the play actions and some of the spread-out formations were efficient. So, it was good win."