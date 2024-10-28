3 Riveting Takeaways from Broncos' 28-14 Win Over Panthers
Week 8’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers brought back fond memories of the 2015 World Champion season. In Super Bowl 50, Denver won its third Lombardi Trophy, defeating Carolina 24-10.
Sean Payton’s team entered Sunday's contest with a 1-2 home record before the Broncos earned a dominant 28-14 win against the Panthers. Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero returned to Denver along with ex-Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell in a game that was fairly lopsided despite the home team's slow start.
The Broncos' second-consecutive win earned them a 5-3 record and maintained their second-place standing in the AFC West. The Broncos have won five of their last six games and remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL this season and in October.
While some may roll their eyes at the notion of a quality victory over a one-win team, it’s important to note that the 1-6 Cleveland Browns and 1-6 New England Patriots each had unexpected victories on Sunday. The Broncos will start the month of November with a two-game road trip that begins with the Baltimore Ravens and concludes against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.
What did we learn from the Broncos' fifth win of the season? As we look ahead to another Victory Monday in Broncos Country, there are three encouraging takeaways from the Broncos total-taming of the Panthers.
Broncos Celebrate National Tight End Day
For most of the season, Broncos Country has lamented the absence of production from the tight end position over a quarter into the regular season. Greg Dulcich has been a healthy scratch the last three weeks and Denver’s offense entered this game without a single touchdown from a Broncos tight end. The CBS telecast also reminded viewers that the Broncos' tight end room had the lowest receiving production in the league heading into this game.
It took National Tight End Day to find the solution because the Broncos bucked their perplexing trend against the Panthers. Second-year tight end Nate Adkins caught the first Broncos score of the game and the first of his career on a three-yard pass from Bo Nix in the second quarter.
About six minutes later, fifth-year veteran Adam Trautman caught a 19-yard touchdown that gave the Broncos their first lead of the game. Originally a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2020, Payton traded for Trautman before the 2023 season. The 6-foot-5, 253-pound tight end would sign a two-year extension with the Broncos this past offseason and was a viable option for his rookie QB against the Panthers.
In Payton’s passing attack, Trautman finished as the team’s second-leading receiver with four receptions for 85 yards. Lucas Krull was also active in the Broncos tight end coming-out party with two receptions for 18 yards. Even fullback Michael Burton got in on the action with one reception for 28 yards on a trick play.
Maybe the hue and cry for the Broncos to trade for a tight end was heard by Payton, as Denver's offense dismissed the gripes, at least for this week. Here’s to hoping for more production from this tight-end room.
Admit it: Nix is the QB Denver Needed
The Broncos offense is far from perfect, despite its utter beatdown of a putrid Panthers team that’s going nowhere fast. But if fans are waiting for Nix to win a playoff game before admitting he’s the franchise quarterback this team has been waiting for, they’re sorely missing out on all the fun right now.
In his eighth NFL start, the No. 12 overall pick from Oregon played his most confident and effective brand of football as the Broncos starting QB. A lazy and slow start led to an offensive fumble from wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the first offensive series of the game, and the Broncos found themselves in a 7-0-hole midway through the first quarter.
Instead of panicking or playing selfish hero ball, Nix leaned on his preparation and teammates, leading a furious comeback that later evolved into a blowout. The 24-year-old team captain went 28-for-37 with 284 passing yards and three touchdowns. He connected with 11 separate receivers and even found a rhythm with Courtland Sutton, who led the game with eight receptions on 11 targets for 100 yards.
Furthering his advancement as a dual-threat QB, Nix's mobility allowed him to manipulate the pocked and record a one-yard touchdown on an impressive Drew Brees-like dive on the goal-line in the second quarter. This was also the second straight game where Nix didn't turn the ball over.
The Broncos offense finished the day with 400 total yards and dominated the time of possession by approximately eight minutes. Denver was equally impressive in the red Zone, going 4-for-5 (80%), and went 3-for-3 in Goal-to-Go scenarios.
We all know the Broncos' quarterback history, for better or worse. Denver has never been able to draft a franchise quarterback. But those tropes could be part of the problem, considering the Broncos have recorded seven consecutive losing seasons in a row. Short-term goals eventually lead to accomplishing long-term objectives, and that’s exactly what Nix has brought, and continues to bring, to this Broncos offense.
By hook or by crook, Nix is proving his worth and his competitive spirit, embracing his responsibilities as the Broncos starting quarterback. When the team loses, he accepts all the blame, and when it wins, he deflects all praise and congratulations to his teammates. The captain is beloved by his coaches and teammates. Broncos Country continues to witness his maturation in real time on a weekly basis.
It’s time to embrace Nix whole-heartedly as the Broncos remain two games over .500 and are firmly in the early hunt for postseason contention. Not to mention the fact that Nix’s contribution to the team’s 5-3 record is the team’s best start since 2016, the last time that Denver recorded a winning season.
Young Gets the Death Knell
In this most recent chapter of the Broncos-Panthers rivalry, it was Denver who once again dominated with aggressive and relentless defense. Continuing their impressive campaign as one of the NFL’s most elite defenses, Vance Joseph’s latest victim was Carolina's former No. 1 overall draft pick.
Already labeled a bust by many fans and media members alike, the second-year Young connected on an early six-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette, the first score of the game. That would be the only time Carolina led in this game, and it was the first touchdown relinquished by Patrick Surtain II, who made his return from a concussion suffered in Week 6.
‘PS2’ would later get some revenge, intercepting a pass from Young on fourth down in the third quarter with the Broncos already up 28-7. Ja’Quan McMillian would later record the team’s second interception in the Panthers’ end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Young finished the game 24-for-37 with 224 yards passing and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. He was sacked twice and faced a Broncos pass rush with unforgiving pressure from the line of scrimmage.
Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto each earned a sack. It was Bonitto's sixth straight game with a sack, the first that's happened since Von Miller in 2018.
Joseph’s defense only allowed one touchdown for most of the game before the Panthers scored in garbage time with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Most of Carolina’s possessions resulted in punts (four), turnovers on downs (two), and (two) good, old-fashioned turnovers.
Denver’s defense limited the Panthers to just 69 rushing yards, and remained a threat on third down. Carolina went 5-for-14 (36%) on third down and was even worse on fourth down (1-for-4).
The attitude, pride, and cohesive nature of this Broncos defense continues to grow stronger on a weekly basis, lending credence to the theory that this defensive prowess is as sustainable as it is dangerous.
