Broncos Get Boost in LG Ben Powers' Practice Report for Raiders Game
The Denver Broncos have managed to stay remarkably healthy this season. Since Sean Payton arrived as head coach, that's been one of the hallmarks of his regime.
However, entering Week 12's tilt at the Las Vegas Raiders, a new name popped up on Denver's practice report: starting left guard Ben Powers, who missed Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury and was limited on Thursday.
Powers has started every game since arriving in the spring of 2023 on a multi-year free-agent deal. That includes 11 starts this season.
The Broncos spent time without right tackle Mike McGlinchey and starting center Luke Wattenberg — both of whom had a four-week stint on injured reserve during different stretches of the season — and only two weeks ago did the team gets its full starting five back on the field. With Powers being a limited participant on Thursday, we'll closely monitor Friday's practice report.
Hopefully, he'll be a full go, but even if he's limited, and garners a questionable designation for Week 12, he could suit up and play at Allegiant Stadium. The Broncos are trying to get their first win over the Raiders in Las Vegas ever.
The Broncos have five other players besides Powers listed on the practice report this week, all of whom were full participants in Thursday's action at Broncos Park.
- Zach Allen | DL | NIR-Rest
- Brandon Jones | S | Abdomen
- P.J. Locke | S | Thumb
- Josh Reynolds | WR | Hand
- Drew Sandres | LB | Achilles
No question about it; Powers upgrading from no-go to limited offers a nice boost of confidence entering the new Black Hole. Meanwhile, the Raiders had five did-not-participate players for Thursday's practice, and another four who were limited.
We'll cover the Raiders' injury report in depth when the final report is issued on Friday.
