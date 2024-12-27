Broncos-Bengals Final Injury Report: Tee Higgins Questionable
The Denver Broncos are getting healthy on the doorstep of the playoffs. Most teams, even the playoff-bound ones, are holding on for dear life when it comes to fending off the injury bug this late in the season.
With the return of cornerback Riley Moss, the Broncos are whole again. The question is whether it will give the defense that healing boost and surge of confidence that seemed to be lacking since he exited the lineup with a knee injury in Week 12.
The Broncos have made some plays on defense (here's looking at you, Nik Bonitto), but it hasn't been the same stingy, suffocating unit that it was with Moss in the lineup. Who ever would have thought that one player would be that crucial to the team's outlook, and his name isn't Patrick Surtain II?
Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals' final Week 17 injury report looks about how you'd expect it. One injured player after another.
Let's examine the two teams' final injury reports.
Broncos
Questionable
- Tyler Badie | RB | Back
Full Go
- Riley Moss | CB | Knee
- Jaleel McLaughlin | RB | Quad
- Troy Franklin | WR | Ankle
Analysis: Indeed, Moss is back, as confirmed by head coach Sean Payton on Tuesday. In further good news, the Broncos are also getting back their No. 2 running back, McLaughlin, who missed last week's action.
Franklin's ankle is worth monitoring, but thankfully, the Broncos' receiving corps is healthy entering these two final, pivotal games.
Bengals
Out
- Sam Hubbard | DE | Knee
- Sheldon Rankins | DT | Illness
Doubtful
- Tanner Hudson | TE | Knee
Questionable
- Amarius Mims | OT | Ankle/Hand
- Tee Higgins | WR | Ankle/Knee
- Charlie Jones | WR | Groin
- Joseph Ossai | DE | Illness
- Geno Stone | S | Illness
Full Go
- Joe Burrow | QB | Wrist (R)/Knee
- Jordan Battle | S | Hand
- Orlando Brown Jr. | OT | Fibula
Analysis: Burrow is banged up. The Bengals haven't protected him well despite the MVP-level production he's delivered. But the Broncos can't sleep on him. Yeah, Burrow is listed, but Denver has to prepare as if he's not even mentioned.
However, against the Broncos' first-ranked pass rush, Burrow will be susceptible. His wrist injury is on his throwing hand, so it'll be interesting to see how and if that comes into play on Saturday.
Higgins' injury is also worth monitoring. As Burrow's second-favorite target, Higgins factors greatly into the Bengals' offensive plans. Higgins will probably be a go, but he's not 100%.
Meanwhile, if the Football Gods ever tried to telegraph a message to Coach Payton, I'm not sure they could be as strident as they have this week, screaming at the Broncos to run the ball with all the injuries and illnesses ripping through Cincinnati's defensive front. Let's hope Payton has eyes to see and ears to hear.
