Meteorologist Issues Weather Warning for Broncos-Bengals Tilt
The weather outside could be quite frightful on Saturday in Ohio, with the prospects of a playoff berth being so delightful for the 9-6 Denver Broncos and 7-8 Cincinnati Bengals. The Broncos' final road game of the 2024 regular season has kickoff scheduled for 4:30 pm E.T. at Paycor Stadium, where 9NEWS' meteorologist Chris Bianchi forecasts the weather to affect this high-stakes game between the two AFC Wildcard candidates.
Bianchi took to X on Monday to tag a reeling Broncos squad coming off a disappointing 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He warned that field conditions in Cincinnati could be less than ideal.
“Heads up Broncos: Saturday game in Cincy looks pretty soggy. Heavy rain possible, though some modeling keeps the heavies rain post-game Saturday night. 15-25 mph gusts possible also. Looks like weather will be a factor on Saturday. Updates as the week continues," Bianchi posted.
The Bengals are coming off a 24-6 homefield win against the 3-12 Cleveland Browns and enter Week 17 with a three-game winning streak. To make the playoffs, Cincinnati must win its remaining two games and have the Broncos lose their final pair of contests.
If the Broncos win this game, they’ll punch their first ticket to the playoffs since 2015 and will enter the NFL postseason tournament having surpassed most people’s expectations for Year 2 of the Sean Payton regime, which features rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
The Broncos are 4-4 on the road this season, with all four losses coming at the hands of three likely AFC playoff teams, including the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs, the 10-5 Baltimore Ravens, and the 9-6 Chargers, in addition to the 8-7 Seattle Seahawks, who remain on the bubble in the NFC.
In Week 4, the Broncos were forced to overcome rainy and wet conditions in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as they beat the 4-11 New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in an ugly, low-scoring game (10-9).
Nix went 12-of-25 for 60 yards and tossed his first NFL touchdown to Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton in a tightly contested game and dreary and slippery field conditions. Both Nix and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to handle the football, as both signal-callers improvised with a backyard style of shot-putting passes to receivers who could barely catch the ball.
Payton’s offense could only produce 12 total first downs in those conditions, going 3-of-14 on third down, and was outgained in total yards: 248 (New York) to 186 (Denver). Each team lost a fumble, but the Broncos ran the ball well enough to earn their second victory of the season, with 126 total rush yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.
Maybe these sloppy and wet field conditions in Cincinnati could force the Broncos' run game to finally break the team's active streak of 32 games (longest in the NFL) without an individual running back eclipsing 100 yards rushing. After all, Payton is going the extra mile to remind himself to stay committed to the run, according to his play sheet that made the rounds last week on Thursday Night Football.
With quarterback Joe Burrow at the controls, the Bengals are currently listed as three-point favorites against the Broncos by most sportsbooks for Saturday’s NFL triple-header. Burrow is on a historic hot streak, recently becoming the first QB in NFL history to throw for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns in seven consecutive games.
So perhaps the Cincinnati forecast could play to Denver's benefit, if it slows down Burrow and inspires Payton to stay committed to running the ball through four quarters.
