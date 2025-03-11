Broncos' 5 Best Available Free-Agent Targets to Fill Offensive Holes
The Denver Broncos have bolstered the defensive side of the ball since the ‘legal tampering’ period opened, but they haven’t added to the offense. We're just over 24 hours into the negotiation window opening, with some time left until free agency officially starts on Wednesday.
So, with plenty of time for the Broncos to address those offensive needs, let’s look at some free agents who are still available, at least at the time of writing this, who'd fill some holes.
Running Back
Rico Dowdle
Dowdle broke onto the scene in 2024 and does carry some risk as a one-year wonder. He picked up 1,079 yards rushing and an additional 249 receiving.
While Dowdle may not be the receiving back the Broncos want, he can boost the running game and be the counterpart to the receiving back the team may or may not have in Audric Estime.
J.K. Dobbins
2024 was a great year for Dobbins, who finally worked his way back from a serious injury a few years ago. While he didn’t break 1,000 rushing yards, he had 931 in a big year running the ball.
Dobbins wasn’t used as a receiver much, but when he was there, it seemed like there was untapped potential. He may not be able to fully replace Javonte Williams' production there, but he can help cut into it.
Nick Chubb
The Broncos have taken a chance on two injury-risk players in linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Denver could take another chance on Chubb with a one-year prove-it deal.
If Chubb bounces back, it would significantly boost the Broncos' offense. If he doesn’t, the Broncos will have little investment in him and won’t be stuck with him long-term.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tight End
Evan Engram
Engram was in for a visit but left without a deal. The Los Angeles Chargers are said to be in on him as well.
Engram is a receiving tight end who isn’t much of a blocker. He suffered a torn labrum near the end of the 2024 season, so medicals were checked out when he was in Denver. Will the Broncos take another risk on an injured player?
Gerald Everett
After missing out on Juwan Johnson, if Engram slips away, Everett may be the Broncos' third option for a receiving tight end who doesn’t offer much as a blocker. Everett didn't do much last year with the Chicago Bears, but the Bears' tight end room is a good unit.
There are also questions about how much is left in the tank, but he had some good years as a receiver and could be a buy-low option.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!