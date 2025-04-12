Broncos Tabbed Among 'Best Landing Spots' for Top Draft RB
Not that it's breaking any news, but the Denver Broncos are considered among the "best landing spots" for former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty, the consensus top running back in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently argued that "adding Jeanty would immediately solve the Broncos' rushing issues" as a "high-end complement" to RB Jaleel McLaughlin and a "tremendous" aid to franchise quarterback Bo Nix.
"Denver's offensive line was ranked second overall by Pro Football Focus, behind only that of the Philadelphia Eagles—who just paved the way for Saquon Barkley's record-setting rushing campaign," Knox wrote Friday.
"Payton's system would be a wonderful fit for Jeanty. He emphasizes offensive balance, and he's traditionally used a two-back tandem to help preserve his backs. He would have that in Jeanty and McLaughlin. In Denver, Jeanty would likely find a featured role without being run into the ground before becoming extension-eligible."
Knox concluded that if Jeanty slipped out of the top-10 picks -- an unlikely "if," to be sure -- "it wouldn't be a shock to see the Broncos move up to get him."
What's next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
A scheme-independent mismatch with "future All-Pro talent," Jeanty compiled 5,631 yards from scrimmage (4,769 rushing, 862 receiving) and 56 total touchdowns across 40 collegiate games. His NFL comparisons have ranged from LaDainian Tomlinson to Maurice Jones-Drew.
Jeanty confirmed he met with Broncos RBs coach Lou Ayeni and other members of the staff during February's Scouting Combine. He noted the visit went "really great" and that Denver conveyed its "need for a running back," but also, understandably, didn't get his hopes up.
"I would hope I don't fall that far. But if that happens, I would have no problem playing for the Denver Broncos," he said at the Combine.
The Broncos -- who hold the No. 20 overall pick -- have confirmed, aloud, their intention to nab a back (or two) in a historically loaded class. Who their target is, and whether they can land him, remains to be seen.
Jeanty is a popular candidate to go No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders or No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys. However, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson envisioned a scenario where the Maxwell Award winner inexplicably falls into the Broncos' laps.
"Is Jeanty a luxury pick? That depends; are Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs luxury picks? Because Jeanty is that type of impact back. He hasn't been used nearly as much in the pass game but that doesn't mean he can't do it -- just go look at his 2023 tape," Wilson wrote in a mock draft released April 8.