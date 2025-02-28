Ashton Jeanty Divulges Interest in Playing for Broncos
INDIANAPOLIS — Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, a projected top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, confirmed he held a formal meeting with the Denver Broncos at the Scouting Combine. Jeanty was joined on the interview by Broncos RBs coach Lou Ayeni and other members of the staff.
"It was really great. We broke down some tape. ... And talked about how they had a need for a running back," he said of the sitdown.
It was previously reported the Broncos would huddle with Jeanty, the consensus RB1 among this year's incoming class who registered 5,631 yards from scrimmage (4,769 rushing, 862 receiving) and 56 total touchdowns across 40 collegiate games. He's a scheme-independent mismatch with "future All-Pro talent."
Jeanty (5-9, 215) explained to the assembled media in Indy how his best skill-set is the ability to be a three-down back.
"Obviously able to run the ball, catch it, and be on the field to pass-protect on those third downs," he said.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, Jeanty will likely be unavailable when they go on the clock with the 20th overall pick. Improbable as it seems, though, the Maxwell Award winner would relish the opportunity of operating as the lead dog in Sean Payton's backfield.
"I would hope I don't fall that far. But if that happens, I would have no problem playing for the Denver Broncos," he said.
In addition to the Jeanty, the Broncos also spoke with North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton, SMU RB Brashard Smith, and Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo at the Combine.
