Broncos Best & Worst-Value Contracts at Season's End
The Denver Broncos are a young team, but they have a lot of veterans under contract as well — veterans who, in many cases, are getting paid significant sums. When a team signs a veteran to a long-term contract, they want to get as much value in return as possible.
That comes down to the player's performance on the field relative to the contract he signed. A player who delivers a lot in return can be said to be worth the contract and, in a few cases, might be worth more than said contract. Bargains can be hard to come by, given the nature of the market for top veterans, but it does happen in a few cases.
Meanwhile, other players don't live up to the value of the contracts they signed. In many cases, the players are performing well but not at a level that justifies the money. In other cases, they aren't playing well at all.
With the season near its end, it's time to look at the veteran players who have signed long-term contracts with the Broncos and see which ones are delivering the most in return and the least.
The contracts I examined were for veterans who signed for at least two years and got a significant sum of money. Players on draft pick contracts weren't considered because their contract amounts are set by the NFL, whereas veteran contracts are negotiated by the teams and player agents.
As for one-year deals, most Broncos who signed them are on low-cost contracts, so I didn't consider those, either. Here are the three worst- and three best-value contracts. Keep in mind that "worst value" doesn't mean that the player is bad, only that he is overpaid relative to his performance. As for "best value," it doesn't imply a bargain but a player delivering more than expected on his deal.
Worst Value Contracts
D.J. Jones | DT
Jones signed a three-year, $30 million deal back in 2022. He had a good season in 2022, but hasn't lived up to the deal since. At one point, I thought he might be a cap casualty but the Broncos have retained his services.
Jones is in the final year of his deal and likely won't be re-signed. If he is, it should not be for the money he received. Jones isn't a bad player but the Broncos overpaid for a defender whose best work comes in run defense.
Ben Powers | OG
Powers signed a four-year, $52M contract in 2023. He's been a solid player but not a great one. This year, he's had his ups and downs, to the point that the Broncos may need to replace him in the near future.
While I would expect Powers to return in 2025, if he doesn't show more consistency, he might be cut in 2026. He'll be due about $12M in 2026 and needs more consistent play to justify that salary.
Mike McGlinchey | OT
McGlinchey received a true three-year commitment from the Broncos in the five-year, $87.5M contract he signed in 2023. Last season, McGlinchey's issues were evident, but to his credit, he has improved as a pass protector and continues to do well in run blocking.
With that said, this contract was arguably an overpay at the time he signed it and it could still be considered one. As with Powers, McGlinchey will be back in 2025 and it will be interesting to see whether his play improves more. If it does, it will be easier to justify the deal he signed.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Best Value Contracts
Zach Allen | DL
Allen signed a three-year, $45.75M contract in 2023 and has been everything the Broncos have hoped for and then some. He is playing the best football of his career and may have been the biggest snub for the 2024 Pro Bowl, given his level of play.
One only need look at the top salaries for interior defenders to see that Allen is one of the best player values at the position. At the rate he's playing, he could justify an extension from the Broncos at some point during the 2025 league year.
Brandon Jones | S
The Broncos weren't active in free agency but their most notable signing turned out to be a good one. Jones signed a three-year, $20M contract to replace Justin Simmons, who the Broncos released before the start of the 2024 league year.
Jones has been a great addition, giving the Broncos quality safety play at a lower salary than Simmons was set to make before his release. I had my doubts about this signing but Jones has proven me wrong. Here's hoping he keeps playing well in 2025.
Garett Bolles | OT
Few could have predicted that Bolles would still be a Bronco after his struggles as a rookie. But he improved and got a four-year, $68M contract in 2020 and, despite missing 2022 with a broken leg, has played at a high level the past two seasons.
Bolles was rewarded again, this time with a four-year, $82M contract — a deal that rewarded Bolles with a raise without re-setting the market at his position. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the coming season — if he sticks around for four more years, he might rival Von Miller as the Broncos' best draft pick in the decade of the 2010s.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!