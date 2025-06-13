Broncos' Biggest Reason for Optimism in 2025 Revealed by PFF
The Denver Broncos have made significant roster improvements during the offseason. Those moves were calculated and targeted for specific reasons by GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton.
This is especially true for the Broncos defense. Despite being among the best last season, the Broncos added three key pieces to make the defense even better. It's for that reason that Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman cited the defense as the biggest reason for optimism surrounding the 2025 Broncos.
“Led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II and several new additions, the Broncos could boast the NFL’s best defense in 2025. The key additions include former 49ers Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw, as well as first-round pick Jahdae Barron. Hufanga should be an excellent box safety complement to incumbent free safety Brandon Jones," Wasserman wrote. "Greenlaw should be able to help the Broncos in coverage, as he owns the fourth-best PFF coverage grade among linebackers since he entered the NFL. Barron led all qualified Power Four cornerbacks with a 91.1 PFF coverage grade at Texas last season,” was what Wasserman wrote for his blurb on the Broncos."
Spot on. The Broncos were a great defense, led by Surtain, but they had apparent weaknesses at safety, linebacker, and even at cornerback when injuries occurred. So, Paton and Payton were calculated and targeted with the additions they made, improving the safety room by adding Hufanga, Greenlaw, and Barron.
With Hufanga, the Broncos can utilize Jones, who performed exceptionally well as a high safety last season. There were issues with P.J. Locke, as he wasn’t the best fit next to Jones, leading to problems in both coverage and against the run.
The Broncos weren’t able to use Jones the way they wanted to when they signed him full-time, and now they can with Hufanga. Hufanga gives the Broncos the downhill safety they need, one who can play closer to the line of scrimmage while still working as a two-high safety.
As for linebacker, losing Alex Singleton early in the season was rough, but he's a limited player. Cody Barton and Justin Strnad were not good as starters. However, Barton’s issues were covered by a few splash plays here and there.
The Broncos lacked coverage ability from the position, and Greenlaw is among the best at the position in that department. Even as Singleton works his way back from injury, concerns remain about his age and contract status. The Broncos need Greenlaw to excel this season to help ease worries about the position going forward.
Then you have Barron, who isn’t a proven player at the NFL level like Hufanga and Greenlaw are, but he also doesn’t have the injury concerns they do. Adding to the cornerback room was a sneaky need for the Broncos after their depth at the position was exposed later in the season, particularly with Riley Moss having issues staying healthy and on the field.
Ja’Quan McMillian struggled a fair amount in the slot, so adding someone like Barron, who can play inside and outside, is a targeted move to improve Denver's depth at the position.
The Takeaway
Yes, there is reason for optimism regarding the Broncos defense, but there is also reason to be optimistic about the development of Bo Nix. The Broncos can have the best defense in the NFL, but they need Nix to be the guy and improve his game even more, and that's coming this season.
It's still early, but multiple observers have highlighted Nix's growth, while coaches and players have showered him with compliments. Again, there is a reason to be optimistic with the defense, as well as with Nix, and this team only goes as far as Nix can take them.