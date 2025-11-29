Payton Breaks Down Pat Surtain II’s Value to Broncos Even While Out

It could be said that Patrick Surtain II's return this week vs. the Washington Commanders will be like Christmas coming early for the Denver Broncos.

While Sean Payton's team has continued to win without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in his usual spot, just getting him back in the lineup gives everyone a shot in the arm.

"I think his presence in the room," Payton said on Wednesday of Surtain's influence. "You have to know this. You have to pry words from Pat to begin with. (Laughs) I think any of these guys that miss time are still involved in the meetings. That presence in the meeting would be the same whether they're playing or not. So certainly it's great to get someone like him back in the lineup and ready to go."

Surtain carries a quiet authority and powerful presence. Plugging him back into the mix allows the Broncos' powerful defense to attack with even more freedom and destructive intent.

Alongside the probable return of starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton after his recent cancer surgery, Vance Joseph's stellar defense will approach Sunday Night Football against the struggling Commanders in very good health.

Elite Depth

Those who predicted the Broncos might struggle without Surtain on the back end probably weren't aware of the depth stockpiles Payton and GM George Paton have assembled.

Cornerbacks like Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Kris Abrams-Draine stepped up as Surtain has looked on, but it was first-round pick Jahdae Barron whom Payton identified as having really come on of late.

"He's a twitchy mover and gives you good flexibility. He has high football I.Q., which helps when it comes to leverage, understanding the defense," Payton said of Barron. "So when you lose a guy like Pat, then you draft to your strengths, it's one of the reasons you do that. That additional playing time is just more time on task for him. We knew [he had the] skill set, good ball skills. He has the pick-six now the other day... I'm pleased with his progress."

Indeed, Barron would have had his first career pick-six under his belt if it hadn't been wiped out by a ticky-tack defensive holding penalty on Moss vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Fortunately, the rookie was undaunted, turning in an excellent performance vs. Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce .

Up until Surtain suffered a pectoral strain vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, the development path chosen for Barron was much more incremental and cautious. Consequently, the rookie has been in a position to step into the lineup when called upon, and those outstanding physical skills that Payton detailed have come to the fore.

Payton's desire to draft and recruit players with high football I.Q. has been a primary objective since he landed in Denver. The veteran coach is savvy enough to know that replacements like Barron will need to know the scheme from front to back.

The extra reps and snaps that Barron got while Surtain was on the mend have benefited the rookie greatly, adding another attacking piece to the Broncos' defensive puzzle for the stretch run.

Joseph has been using Barron a lot to lock down opposing tight ends, an ongoing assignment in which the former Texas Longhorn has excelled.

Easing Surtain back into action might even be a luxury the Broncos can afford, given their talented depth. Considering Joseph's attacking tendencies, though, don't bank on it.

