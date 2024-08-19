Broncos Biggest Risers & Fallers in 27-2 Preseason Win Over Packers
Week 2 of the NFL preseason is officially in the books, and the Denver Broncos put out another solid showing in their 27-2 demolition of the Green Bay Packers. Evaluating the roster is the key throughout the preseason, and even though the final score doesn't matter, the Broncos have several battles that need finalizing in the coming weeks.
Let's take a look at the best and worst performances of preseason Game 2.
Riser: Bo Nix | QB
Another game, another solid performance from the 12th overall selection. Nix showed poise, control, and a willingness to make plays with his legs while also looking to push the ball down the field.
Nix went 8-of-9 passing for 80 yards, finishing his last drive with the starting offense with a nifty touchdown pass to Tim Patrick. If not for crossing the line of scrimmage too early, he would have had another passing touchdown on his first drive.
As Kay Adams said, the gig is up. Bo Nix is your starting quarterback. Sean Payton needs to admit it.
Riser: Nik Bonitto | OLB
Bonitto has been a fan favorite for a rise to stardom with his ability to get after the passer, but his ability as a run stopper has always been in question.
Against the Packers, Bonitto showed an added level of play strength to set an edge and funnel runs to his inside, while also separating from his blocker to make plays. His performance opposite Jonah Elliss — who continues to be a playmaker as a pass rusher - is definitely a good sign for the Broncos's defense.
Riser: Jonas Griffith | ILB
Once a player thought to be on the outside looking in due to a ravaging injury history, Griffith showed his ability to be a heat seeking missile as a tackler.
On several occasions, Griffith was the first player to the football and he also showed the ability to fall back in coverage and stick with his assignment.
Faller: Frank Crum | OT
As an undrafted free agent, Crum has a long way to go if he wants to make the roster. His showing against the Packers was a rough one, and he was constantly picked on.
Crum surrendered several pressures in pass protection and allowed a horrible sack in the third quarter. He has a long way to go in his development, but the tools are there for him to be successful in the long run. But those tools need to be on display far more often for him to stick around at the NFL level.
Faller: Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
This isn't necessarily a knock on Mims as a player, but more so an evaluation of where things stand in the wide receiver room. Patrick is here to stay, and the focus on him getting the football is easy to see. Patrick caught four passes for 30 yards and a red zone touchdown with the first-team offense.
Mims saw one snap with the first team.
He has all of the tools to be an exciting player to take the top off of the defense and as a Pro Bowl punt returner, but it's clear that he isn't an offensive priority this season.
Faller: Alex Forsyth | IOL
Forsyth was widely considered as a possible starting option at center for the Broncos offensive line. His play in preseason hasn't matched those expectations.
Penalties are a big issue, along with play strength in the running game. Forsyth has been struggling to gain ground as a run blocker, and his performance against the Packers left a lot to be desired.
