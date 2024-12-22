Broncos Biggest Offseason Needs in Order of Priority
During the bye week, I discussed the Denver Broncos' primary needs to focus on this offseason. Since that time, a few developments have happened that have changed those needs.
The extension for Garett Bolles means left tackle is no longer a priority. The emergence of Kris Abrams-Draine means there is less of a need to sign a veteran cornerback for depth.
But a few needs still remain and at least a couple have become more evident given the Broncos' play since the bye week.
Let's look at where the offseason needs currently stand, in order of priority, and whether it's best done through re-signing current players, signing free agents or looking at the draft.
1. Tight End
There's no question that tight end is the biggest priority on offense. Adam Trautman is merely passable, Nate Adkins is better utilized in a fullback/tight end hybrid role and Lucas Krull is depth at best.
It's easy to think the Broncos should spend big in free agency, but the tight ends likely to hit free agency fall into three categories: Players are who are at or above 30 years old, "merely passable" guys like Trautman and strictly depth players.
Therefore, unless the Broncos can swing a trade for a tight end in his prime, the draft is the best place to go. Greg Dulcich may have been a bust but that doesn't mean the Broncos should be scared about drafting another tight end.
The Broncos don't have to take one in the first round — quality tight ends have been drafted in the later rounds before and it can be done again.
2. Running Back
It was understandable why the Broncos cut Samaje Perine (to get younger and to save cap and cash) but it's left the Broncos in a predicament. They have just one back who is a capable pass protector, that being Javonte Williams, who lacks vision to hit holes between the tackles and is okay but not great as a pass catcher.
Meanwhile, Jaleel McLaughlin is a good pass catcher but not a good pass protector, while Audric Estime and Blake Watson are unproven in those areas. When Estime and Watson take the field, opponents are likely to know they'll be running the football and will plan accordingly.
The Broncos thus need to add a veteran who is at least good in all three areas: Running between the tackles, pass catching and pass protection. There are a few free agents who could be signed for a reasonable cost, assuming they do make it to free agency.
Signing one of these backs will take pressure off the others. The Broncos should still want Estime or Watson to develop at least as a pass protector, but they won't have to rely on them right away. And if one of them can develop there, combined with a free agent, that will do a lot to keep teams from easily scheming against the backs.
3. Defensive Line
The Broncos have some good interior defensive linemen, with Zach Allen standing out and John Franklin-Myers doing good things. But with D.J. Jones a free agent and others who look better as rotational or depth players, the Broncos need to add another defensive lineman.
Along with Jones likely to depart, Allen and Franklin-Myers both enter the final year of their contracts. Allen might be extended but there's no guarantee the Broncos do the same with Franklin-Myers
The Broncos could look at free agency here. There are a number of defensive linemen set to hit free agency who have played significant snaps and are still in the prime of their careers. Few will command top dollar, so the Broncos could find value her.
The draft is the other option — and might be the better one. The 2025 D-lineman class is a good one and would give the Broncos a cost-controlled option for four seasons. One could easily argue the Broncos should use their first-round pick here, given the value of the position.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
4. Inside Linebacker
The Broncos had planned for Alex Singleton and Cody Barton to be the primary starters with at least one other rotating into games. Singleton was lost to injury, though, and while Justin Strnad has been a pleasant surprise, Barton has been inconsistent and gets picked on a lot by opposing quarterbacks.
Barton's struggles are why the Broncos had to look at veterans like Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham to help out. But Alexander signed elsewhere and neither Barton nor Cunningham are a long-term answer.
Re-signing Strand would be a good idea, but he may be allowed to test the market first. If the Broncos can get another free agent for the right price — and there could be some good ones hitting free agency — that's fine. They just don't want to overspend if prices get too high.
Regardless of whether they keep Strnad or sign another player, they need to draft a linebacker, too. This position, along with defensive lineman and tight end, should top the Broncos' draft needs.
5. Wide Receiver
The Broncos shouldn't give up too quickly on the likes of Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele. Most receivers tend to take time to develop and hit their stride in year two.
However, with Courtland Sutton entering the final year of his deal, the Broncos could use another veteran presence to take some pressure off younger players. Free agency is the way to go here.
The Broncos don't need to bring back Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who is a good blocker but offers little else. Better for the Broncos to take a chance on a young free agent who might not have made an impact
Some might get caught up in big names here but the Broncos should look for someone under the radar, who could come in at a reasonable price, be a clear upgrade over Humphrey and might excel in Payton's offense.
6. Backup Quarterback
Both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson will be free agents. Here, re-signing Wilson to a one-year deal might make the most sense for two reasons.
First, Wilson is younger than Stidham. Second, Wilson would be a better "fallback" option should Bo Nix either get injured or fail to improve in 2025.
Certainly, the best thing for the Broncos is for Nix to improve to the point he cements himself as the guy to build around. But keeping Wilson around ensures you have a young QB who is familiar with what Sean Payton and his coaching staff want and expect.
The Broncos should still add a QB late in the draft or sign an undrafted player, for the purpose of developing a backup for the future.
7. Special Teams
The best thing the Broncos can do here is re-sign two of their current players to two-year deals with slight raises, while another could get a one-year deal.
Punter Riley Dixon has been effective this year, so a two-year deal to keep him would be fine. If he leaves, finding a replacement in free agency would be difficult, so the Broncos would likely have to hope for the best from undrafted players.
Long snapper Mitchell Fraboni is a restricted free agent but isn't worth tendering at any level. It will be cheaper to sign him to a two-year deal at market prices. This one shouldn't be difficult to accomplish.
Tremon Smith has been very good as special teams gunner and could be retained on a one-year deal. However, I wouldn't keep him beyond a year because JL Skinner has been great on special teams and could have potential as a gunner. It's possbile Smith will be allowed to test the market first.
8. Depth Elsewhere
It never hurts to look at ways to upgrade your depth but the key is to identify whether free agency or the draft makes sense.
For offensive tackle and cornerback, the Broncos don't need to worry about re-signing unrestricted free agents or getting other veteran free agents. They can draft if they want to, but they have younger players who have proven they can provide depth next season.
For interior offensive line, the Broncos could consider a center in free agency but the options aren't necessarily upgrades over Luke Wattenberg. The Broncos could look at guard depth, but that will most likely happen in the draft. It's possible they would draft somebody late who can play either guard or center.
Safety and edge rusher are the lowest on the priority list, given the current crop on the roster. They probably won't look to free agency here, but if they see somebody late in the draft at either position that they think is worth a chance, they could do so.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!