Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 29-19 Win Over Raiders
The Denver Broncos emerged victorious over the Las Vegas Raiders, 29-19, in a game defined by momentum swings, penalties, and a second-half resurgence. Despite their mistakes, the Broncos found ways to take control, with Bo Nix leading the charge and the defense shutting down the Raiders in critical moments.
Who were the Broncos' biggest studs and duds? Let's dive in.
Studs
Bo Nix | QB
Nix played like a seasoned pro, completing 25-of-42 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. He avoided turnovers, made good decisions, and kept the offense moving when it mattered most.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton's eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns showcased his reliability in crucial moments. He's Nix's top target, especially when the offense needs a play.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Mims turned his 37-yard reception into one of the game's highlights and added a solid 22-yard punt return. Mims' role in Sean Payton's system is growing by the week.
Devaughn Vele | WR
Vele contributed 80 yards on six catches, adding another layer to Denver's passing attack — his ability to pick up extra yards after the catch gave the Broncos key first downs.
O-Line
Facing one of the NFL's top pass rushers, Maxx Crosby, the line held firm, allowing just one sack. The Broncos' protection gave Nix time to work and kept the offense in rhythm.
Nik Bonitto | OLB
Bonitto's sack and two tackles for loss were part of a strong performance that disrupted the Raiders' offense. His pass-rushing impact continues to anchor Denver's defense.
Brandon Jones | S
Jones' interception was the defensive turning point Denver needed. His coverage throughout the game limited the Raiders' profound passing opportunities.
D-Line
Denver's front four consistently generated pressure, forcing quick throws and limiting the Raiders' running game. The unit's effectiveness on third down made life difficult for Las Vegas.
Wil Lutz | K
Lutz hit all five field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder that sealed the game late. His consistency kept Denver ahead when the offense stalled.
Duds
Special Teams
A fake punt conversion and a 59-yard kick return put the Broncos in tough spots. These miscues could have been disastrous against a better team.
Mike McGlinchey | RT
Penalties and blown blocks plagued McGlinchey's day. His mistakes killed drives and nearly derailed Denver's offensive rhythm.
The Broncos showed resilience, but the penalties and breakdowns of special teams must be addressed. Nix is proving to be a quarterback the team can build around, while the defense remains the team's backbone.
Bottom Line
With a favorable schedule, the Broncos have a real opportunity to solidify their playoff chances. Vance Joseph's defense deserves credit for its consistency, and Payton's offense is beginning to hit its stride. Broncos Country has reason to believe.
