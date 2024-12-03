Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 41-32 Win Over Browns on MNF
The Denver Broncos triumphed over the Cleveland Browns, 41-32, in a thrilling Monday Night Football clash that tested both teams to their limits. Bo Nix led an explosive offense, the Broncos' defense both gave up and made game-changing plays, and special teams avoided disaster long enough for Denver to win and solidify its path to the playoffs.
Who were the Broncos' biggest studs and duds? Let's dive into Week 13.
Studs
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Mims only had three catches, but he made them count, amassing 105 yards, including a jaw-dropping 93-yard touchdown. His speed and knack for big play continue to make him Denver’s most dangerous weapon.
Courtland Sutton | WR
Sutton delivered a reliable performance, snagging six catches for 102 yards. His consistently finding space against Cleveland’s secondary kept the chains moving.
Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
McLaughlin churned out 84 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging an impressive 6.0 yards per attempt. Though he didn’t find the end zone, his vision and elusiveness balanced the offense.
Michael Burton | FB
Burton’s contributions are often overlooked, but his one-yard touchdown was pivotal. The versatile fullback continues to deliver in short-yardage and blocking situations.
Wil Lutz | K
Lutz was perfect on the night, scoring two field goals and five extra points. His consistency provided a crucial cushion in a high-scoring game.
Ja'Quan McMillian | CB
McMillian’s pick-six in the second half was the turning point Denver desperately needed. He finished with five tackles and four passes defended, playing his best game of the season.
Nick Bonitto | OLB
Bonitto pressured the Browns' offensive line and delivered a sack and a forced fumble. His disruptive presence helped keep Cleveland’s offense in check during key moments, and his spectacular interception for a touchdown was amazing.
Cody Barton | LB
Barton was everywhere, recording eight tackles and an interception that halted a Browns drive deep in Broncos territory. Late in the fourth quarter, Barton’s pick in the red zone sealed the game for the Broncos.
Jonathon Cooper, OLB
Cooper’s three tackles included a sack that stalled a critical Browns possession. His high motor and physicality continue to make him an invaluable piece of Denver’s front seven.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Duds
Levi Wallace | CB
Wallace struggled mightily in coverage, particularly against Jerry Jeudy, who repeatedly beat him to convert key third downs. Wallace's inability to lock down his assignment left Denver vulnerable and extended several Browns drives, leading to a lot of points.
Special Teams Coverage
Allowing 77 yards on punt and kick returns nearly let Cleveland back into the game. Denver’s coverage units must tighten up before it costs the team a win.
Bottom Line
The Broncos were far from perfect, but they showed resilience in a game where the offense sputtered at times and the defense bent without breaking. Nix flashed brilliance but must improve his decision-making, while Mims and Sutton continued to shine.
Defensively, Denver stepped up in critical moments, but issues like Wallace’s coverage struggles and third-down inefficiencies must be addressed. Special teams and pass protection also remain areas of concern, but this win keeps Denver on track as they continue their push for a playoff berth.
The bottom line is you’ve got a team worth believing in, Broncos Country.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!