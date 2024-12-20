Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 34-28 Loss to Chargers
The Denver Broncos showcased brilliance early against the Los Angeles Chargers, dominating the first half with a balanced attack and strong defense. But the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half as the Chargers outperformed, outcoached, and outlasted Denver en route to a 34-27 victory.
The loss leaves Denver in a precarious position, needing a win in their final two games to secure a playoff berth. As we sift through the aftermath of Thursday's disappointing loss, let's get to the Broncos' studs and duds.
Studs
Sean Payton | HC (First Half)
Payton's first-half game plan was flawless. He utilized a run-heavy approach to set up effective play-action passes. His strategy allowed his rookie quarterback to spread the ball to multiple targets, keeping the Chargers defense balanced.
Bo Nix | QB
Nix performed efficiently, completing 29-of-40 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. His composure in the first half was evident, though a missed deep shot to Marvin Mims Jr. loomed significant later in the game.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Mims remains Denver's most electrifying weapon, racking 62 yards on three catches, including a 53-yard highlight play. His ability to stretch the field remains a key component of the offense.
Running Backs (First Half)
Audric Estime, Javonte Williams, and Blake Watson combined for 82 yards on 17 carries in the opening half. Their powerful, efficient running behind a dominant offensive line was a significant reason for Denver's early success.
Michael Burton | FB
Burton's contributions often fly under the radar, but his touchdown catch highlighted his versatility as a pass-catching fullback. His consistency in critical moments is an asset for the Broncos.
Kris Abrams-Draine | CB
The rookie cornerback delivered a clutch interception just before halftime, halting a Chargers drive in scoring territory. His performance added depth to a secondary that needed a boost.
Duds
Sean Payton | HC (Second Half)
The brilliance Payton displayed in the first half evaporated after halftime. Abandoning the run game played directly into the Chargers' defensive adjustments, stalling the offense and opening the door for Los Angeles to take control.
Defense
Costly penalties by Jonathan Cooper, Justin Strnad, and Zach Allen extended the Chargers' drives, leading to points and shifting momentum. Breakdowns in coverage added to Denver's woes, allowing the Chargers to capitalize with critical plays downfield.
Offense (Second Half)
After scoring 20 points in the first half, Denver's offense managed just one touchdown in the second. Missed opportunities and an inability to establish the run stifled the Broncos when they needed to respond to the Chargers' surge.
The Broncos showed flashes of playoff-caliber football in the first half, but their collapse after halftime highlights lingering issues. Nix continues to develop, posting a 106.6 passer rating, but he cannot shoulder the burden alone.
Denver's defense and offense must find ways to complement each other for 60 minutes if the team hopes to make noise in the postseason.
Despite the disappointment, the Broncos remain alive in the playoff race, though their margin for error is vanishing. Denver must address its second-half woes and rise to the occasion in its final game to prove it belongs in the postseason conversation.
