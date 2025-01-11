Broncos & Bills Unveil Final Injury Report for Wildcard Playoff Tilt
Under head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos have become one of the healthiest teams in the NFL. This is a welcome and noteworthy development after the Broncos became the walking wounded and utterly snake-bitten from 2019-22.
The Broncos' remarkable health served them well in November and December, and the team is hoping that trend will continue in its first playoff run since 2015. With a Wildcard road matchup with the Buffalo Bills on deck, both teams unveiled their final injury reports for Sunday's action.
Let's examine.
Broncos
Out
- Frank Crum | OT | Illness
Questionable
- Tyler Badie | RB | Back
Full Go
- Nate Adkins | TE | Abdomen
- Dammari Mathis | CB | Back
- Ben Powers | OG | NIR/Rest
Analysis: Crum, an undrafted rookie, has been a healthy scratch all season. The Broncos have two backup offensive tackle options in Matt Peart and Alex Palczewski, fortunately.
The two points to monitor are Badie, who's still on injured reserve, and Mathis, both of whom are nursing a back injury. Badie's services could come in handy with the playoffs kicking off, while Mathis offers the Broncos a young veteran depth presence in the secondary.
Bills
Questionable
- Brandon Codrington | KR | Hamstring
Full Go
- Terrell Bernard | LB | Quad
- DeWayne Carter | DT | Wrist/Calf
- Amari Cooper | WR | Back
- Rasul Douglas | CB | Knee
- Damar Hamlin | S | Rib
- Ja’Marcus Ingram | CB | NIR/Personal
- Ty Johnson | RB | Knee
- Dalton Kincaid | TE | Knee
- Cam Lewis | DB | Shoulder
- Matt Milano | LB | Biceps
- Jordan Phillips | DT | Back
- Taylor Rapp | S | Neck
- Curtis Samuel | WR | Rib
- Dawuane Smoot | DE | Wrist
- Dorian Williams | LB | Elbow
Analysis: The Bills are banged up, but all but one of their long list of injured players is questionable for Sunday's action. The Bills rested a lot of guys in the season finale, so while it wasn't exactly a bye, their key players will be rested and ready to rock against the upstart, underdog Broncos.
